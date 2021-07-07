The Kissing Stand 3: Netflix has released the official trailer – Tomatazos

Netflix has done quite well adapting young adult novels. One of his most popular films is To All the Boys I Fell in Love with. In fact, one of the great successes of this streaming service is another film of this type. We refer to The Kisses Stand – 45%. The film did not do well with the critics. They trashed it for its abundance of clichés and lousy directing. For example, Bhaskar Chattopadhyay opined as follows:

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

This is the kind of movie that I wouldn’t advise even your target audience, clearly teenagers, to watch.

That did not prevent its target audience from seeing it and becoming overnight one of the great successes of the streaming platform. The result of this is that they will soon produce The Kissing Stand 2. In fact, this year the third part of the story will come out and Netflix has just released the first official trailer so that we can see the great decision that it will have to take the protagonist, which is divided between love and friendship:

The second part ended in a clear will continue that this film will develop. In it we saw that Elle’s boyfriend, Noah, entered Harvard, but her best friend Lee wants to enter Berkeley, which is in completely opposite directions. At the end of that film we learn that the protagonist managed to get admitted to both universities. As we could see from the trailer, the last part of this saga will focus on her having to choose between her best friend of all life or her boyfriend, who is his brother. It is not an easy decision, but she will have to figure out what her priorities are and what she really wants to do with her life.

Also read: The Kissing Stand 2 | Top reviews, reviews and ratings

Here is the official synopsis in case you want to know more about the plot of the last chapter of this famous and viral Netflix trilogy:

It is the summer just before Elle enters college and she is facing the most difficult decision of her life: moving to the other side of the country with her dream boyfriend Noah or fulfilling a lifelong promise to go to college. with his best friend Lee. What heart is Elle going to break?

The truth is that this is the type of productions of the streaming giant that give subscribers, but also give weapons to their detractors. Do not forget that there are big names in the film industry who think that Netflix does not make real cinema and that a movie should be seen first on the largest screen possible and not just in the comfort of your home. One of these “enemies” of the company is Thierry Fremaux, director of the Cannes Film Festival. We are nowhere near the opening of the last edition of this festival and he took the opportunity to say that Netflix has not discovered any great director. In his opinion, the great young directors continue to premiere their films first on the big screen. In fact, he even questioned the legacy of this type of service and wondered if in 100 years we are going to celebrate their anniversary:

We have just celebrated the 125th anniversary of the invention of cinema. Let’s see if in 100 years we will celebrate the birthday of the platforms. I don’t think Netflix or the others can skip the Cannes film festival. They will see the names of the future in our line-up… That’s why we have to open the dialogue.

Films like The Kissing Stand 1, 2 and 3 seem to agree with Fremaux, but we must remember that the giant has great jewels of modern cinema like Rome and we can see as many as Shoplifters.

Keep reading: The Kissing Stand becomes one of the most viewed Netflix movies in the world