The Kissing Booth 3 and all the movies that Netflix brings for the summer

Joey previously mentioned that the film would arrive this summer, when he accepted a People’s Choice Award for his character as Elle Evans. “I’m so excited, I wish it was tomorrow! I really, really wish it was tomorrow! Thank you so much guys! Thank you for loving this movie. and love this character as much as me, “he said in his speech.

In addition to announcing the premiere date, Netflix released a new photo, showing Jacob Elordi, Joey, Joel, and Meganne Young (Rachel) poolside. This third movie will probably solve the tough of the second movie: Where will Elle go to college?

IMDb