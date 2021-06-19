The Kiroleta Open have an audience

The Open Kiroleta-Ayuntamiento de Bakio (June 27 to July 3) will be played with the public. The evolution of COVID and the decisions adopted by the LABI advisory council, the regulatory body for actions against the pandemic in Euskadi, will allow the Biscayan event to be played with fans in the stands. “This is very great news for the tournament and for Euskadi, because it is an indicator that the health situation is progressing along the path that we all want. The great incentive when carrying out an event like this is that the public can come to see top-level tennis very close to home, and the fact that we are going to have people in the stands is a tremendous encouragement for the players and for the organization, “he says. Igor del Busto, tournament director and president of the Basque Tennis Federation.

The Vizcana event has the category ITF World Tennis Tour $ 25,000 and in this edition order several players close to the ATP Top 200 in the table. Many of the participating tennis players will arrive after taking part in the Wimbledon qualifiers. The fast surface of the track that Alberto Berasategui gives his name is springboard for players looking for a future on the professional circuit. Among those who have gone through the tournament stand out Roberto Bautista (10 ATP) Alejandro Davidovich (35) or Jaume Munar (69).

The Kiroleta Open, as in previous editions, will be played with free entry for fans, with the only limit of the allowed capacity. “It is an outdoor tournament, which is an important factor, and with the prevention measures that we all know, I have no doubt that we are going to have a great week in tennis,” highlighted Del Busto.