         The Kirin 1000 will be the processor of the Huawei Mate 40, according to a leak

This will be the year that the first processors built with 5 nanometer technology arrive, and everything points to the fact that the first will arrive directly from TSMC factories, based on the calendars of previous years. From the Taiwanese factories the future Apple A14 should come directly to the iPhone 12, and also the processor that will mount the next generation of high ranges of Huawei, the one formed by the Huawei Mate 40.

Until now we have had some indications of how the season would unfold but a leak has put on the table the name and some small data on the successor of the current Kirin 990. According to said leak, the chosen one would be the Kirin 1000 and it would arrive between the months of August and October, depending on the evolution of the Covid-19 and how it affects productions in China.

Kirin 1000 in 2020, Kirin 1100 in 2021

What this leak tells us is that we will have the Kirin 1000 in this year, a processor that would mount Cortex A77 cores, thus leaving behind the Cortex A76 of the Kirin 990, and which should improve the performance of its previous brother by around 20%. Logically, this processor would be built with 5 nanometer technology, but there is more information to scratch on the filtered image.

We are talking about a capture of the TSMC roadmap in terms of processors, and this Kirin 1000 is seen as part of the great launches of 2020 along with the Apple A14 and Apple A14X, the latter for the iPad. But there are also some names on the table for 2021, including the Snapdragon 875 with Snapdragon X60 modem It should be presented later this year in Hawaii, although at the moment everything points to the presentation being only online.

The leak uncovers the main processors of 2021: Apple A15, Snapdragon 875, Dimensional 2000 and Kirin 1100

We also see the Apple A15 programmed for the year 2021, which would be the processor of the future iPhone 12S / iPhone 13 if we continue with the current numbering. Another one shown is the MediaTek Dimensity 2000, and the Kirin 1100 which would be chosen to release the Huawei Mate 50 next year. Of these there is no more data than the fact that they are built in 5 nanometers Plus, so it seems that there will be another generation of 5 nanometers before jumping to 4 or 3 nanometers.

As we see, the Kirin 1000 appears perfectly defined in this filtration and all that remains is to wait for the rest of its characteristics to continue filtering. For now, 5 nanometers and Cortex A77. There will be time to get to know it almost completely before its presentation, although there is less and less for it since we are in the middle of May. Patience.

