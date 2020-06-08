On June 12, 1970, one of Britain’s legendary bands, The Kinks, released an innovative song that would further cement their place in history: “Lola.” Extracted as the first single from their album ‘Lola versus Powerman and the Moneygoround, Part One’.

The Kinks and BMG present for June 12 the #LolaDay. The official day for this legendary song that turns 2020, no less than 50 years old.

That same day, you will be able to listen to the new Rematerized-2020 version, from the mythical “Lola”, https://thekinks.lnk.to/LolaDayPR on all digital platforms.

Throughout the day, different professional groups (and amateurs) from around the world will upload their versions of “Lola” through the networks of The Kinks. If you are interested, send your version, photo, drawing, art, etc. of “Lola” to: LolaDayEntries@gmail.com

The followers of the band will -among many other things- “Loyalty” (Lolafy) your photos of profiles on networks, there will also be applications and customizations for social networks or 10 new stickers. Everything available on the official website: https://thekinks.info/lola/

“I remember walking into an instrument store in Shaftesbury Avenue when we were about to record Lola. I said to the clerk, “I want to get a really good guitar sound on this record, I want a Martin (amplifier)”. The author comments Ray Davies. “And in the corner they had this old Dobro (guitar) from 1938 that I bought for 150 Pounds. Use both with “Lola” and that’s where that incredible sound comes from: the combination of Martin and the Dobro and adequate compression on the table ”.

“Lola” has since 1970 become one of The Kinks’ most iconic and popular songs. All the compilations of Classic Rock include this great song that is not missing in their concerts!

ANECDOTES ON “LOLA”

“Lola” it’s a song written by Ray davies, interpreted by The Kinks and recorded in Morgan Studios in London. The lyrics tell of a romantic encounter between a young boy (supposedly the mng of the group at the time) and a transvestite after meeting at a disco in the Soho in London.

Lola It was released as a single in 1970. In the UK, Side B was Berkeley Mews while in the United States side B of the single was Mindless Child of Motherhood.

The song was vetoed by the BBC and other radio stations, to mention the brand «Coke” in his handwriting, accusing the group of implicit advertising. Ray davies he was forced to fly from United States (in full tour of this country) to re-record this part of the song. Changing the brand for Cherry-Cola and in this way return to edit in single. For this reason there are two versions of the theme, the album and the single.

It became an unexpected success for The Kinks, reaching the # 2 in Britain and the # 9 in the United States. The single was also successful worldwide, reaching the top of the charts in Ireland, New Zealand and South Africa, overcoming the # 5 in Germany, Austria, Belgium and Switzerland.

Years later it was used again as the first single from his live album “One For The Road” and again, it topped the charts all over the world.