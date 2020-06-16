The Kings of Spain visited the Museum of Natural Sciences in Madrid, one of the oldest centers of these characteristics that exist in the world and created by Carlos III in a distant 1771.

Don Philip and doña Letizia They have toured with great interest the Museum’s premises accompanied by the Minister of Science and Innovation, Pedro Duque, days after all the national museums have reopened in Spain after the period in which they have been totally closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Both the president of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), the Asturian Rosa Menendez, as the museum director, Santiago Merino, they have also accompanied the Kings during their visit to the Museum of Natural Sciences.

A reopening that has been carried out with all the requirements demanded against the covid-19, such as a reduction in capacity, reservation of hours for those over 60 years old and the necessary protection measures for visitors and employees.

Thus, the Kings of Spain, the rest of the authorities and the workers of the center have worn protective masks during the visit.

The Museum of Natural Sciences, dependent on the Higher Council for Scientific Research, is also a national center dedicated to research with a staff of more than 80 people for the study of paleobiology, geology, ecology and climate change, with a special focus in environmental biology and biodiversity.

For this reason, in addition to the usual exhibition tour, the Kings have visited the laboratory area where these investigations are carried out. They have stopped at the permanent exhibition « El Real Gabinete » by Carlos III, which preserves furniture of the time and a large collection of scientific instruments.

The Museum has outstanding unique pieces among its collections such as its iconic megaterium, which arrived in 1788 from Río Luján, in Argentina, and was the first reconstruction and assembly of a fossil vertebrate.

The tour of the Kings has also included the permanent exhibition « Biodiversity » and the visitable store of mammals and birds, the reading room and the temporary exhibition « Recreated natures. The taxidermal work of the Blessed brothers ».

Subsequently, they went to the laboratory of Molecular Systematics and Population Genetics, where they greeted the researchers who carried out their scientific projects there.

The Museum, which is located in the Palace of Exhibitions of Arts and Industry, was created by Carlos III on October 17, 1771 as the Royal Cabinet of Natural History and has almost 10 million copies among its collections.

From this institution, numerous scientific expeditions were promoted and supported, such as that of Malaspina (1789-1794), that of the Heuland brothers to Bolivia and Chile (1795-1800), and Humboldt’s trip (1779-1804).

The heads of the center assure that its objective is that its more than 300,000 annual visitors spend an entertaining time learning how the planet is and how it has changed and the enormous diversity that it has harbored from the origin of life to the present day.