The Kings, sentenced again: Ingram and Zion look to playoffs

It will be the Pelicans, and not the Kings, who are in the fight for the playoffs. It is something that I saw coming with the dynamic in which both teams were in the last month, with those of Stan Van Gundy improving their benefits and Zion Williamson in his best moment of the season; On the contrary, of course, that the constant disaster of some Kings that not even with the play-in, that kind of preview that the NBA was invented by the coronavirus pandemic and that it has duplicated this season, have been able to fight for the playoffs. Not even in the basketball course in which the North American competition has renounced that 50% so valued in the past, Sacramento could have been in the fight. That they are not mathematically eliminated, be careful, and in such a strange and strange year everything can happen. But it would be daring to think of a last minute comeback, with just over a month to play-in and an excessively tight fight in which they should get 10th place if they want to get into the fight. They are 4 games behind the Warriors (10th) and have 18 games to go. And both Stephen Curry’s team and the Pelicans have to fail, before those who have lost tonight and who are three. In short: it is complicated.

The Kings’ mess has been the same as ever, and it doesn’t boil down to a loss to the Pelicans. They have not reached the playoffs since 2006, with Rick Adelman in the franchise and the last stronghold of that project (Bibby, Stojakovic, Divac, Christie, Webber …) who reached, played better, and lost the Western Conference finals to the Lakers in 2002. Since then, the Kings have been conspicuous by their absence in a playoffs that have been lost in 15 consecutive seasons, which will be 16 this year, the biggest active crisis in the NBA. One that has not managed to fix a Luke Walton that in the Lakers was not the problem or the solution, but that in Sacramento he has verified that he is not a coach at the height of a winning franchise. His days in California may be numbered, and his career in the best league in the world, with notorious failures in his two adventures, on the tightrope. The team is adrift, got off to a disastrous start and is at another critical moment, and only in the middle of the course did it seem to take flight. A mere mirage to which a painful reality has ended up imposing itself and which will demand, once again, changes. And so always.

On the other side, the Pelicans. A team that came from a negative dynamic and was looking for a change in the benches with the departure of Alvin Gentry and the arrival of a repeat Stan Van Gundy. Things have been slow to carbure, but better late than never. Van Gundy may not make his playoff goal, a slight failure considering the talent of the roster and, again, that 50% play-in. But the team has woken up, started to play well and recovered from a poor start to be in the fight. Against the Kings they have achieved their third consecutive victory and have achieved 10 in the last 17 games. They do not achieve the necessary regularity and perseverance, but they are on the way. And, above all, they have solved a problem that came to seem insurmountable, penetrating Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson. The former has scored 34 points over Sacramento, with 6 rebounds and 7 assists; the second, consolidated as a star thanks to Van Gundy, has gone to 30, with 6 rebounds and 4 passes to the basket. Unstoppable.

There is little to tell about the game. The Pelicans overwhelmed in the first half (31-19 at the end of the first quarter and 68-45 at halftime) and limited themselves to maintaining the differences in the second. They hardly had scares of an inferior entity, in the tactical wealth and in the conviction. Only De’Aaron Fox made the cut with 43 points (6 rebounds and 6 assists), 27 of them in the second half, with a desperate attempt by the visitors to get close to their rivals with no luck (they got close to 5, 106-101 , with 2:28 to go, but there they stayed). In the end, victory for the Pelicans (with only 3 minutes without scoring by Willy Hernangómez and 4 by Isaiah Thomas, who scored 2 points) and almost final goodbye to some Kings that continue in a crsis of result that begins to seem gargantuan and that requires a structural change that happens for something more than ending the terrible management of a historical for the franchise like Vlade Divac, who represented that golden age that is the last positive memory that a tired fans of his team have. Ingram and Zion prevail in one exhibition (yet another) and the Kings go home with a lot to think about and very little chance of getting into a playoffs that, again, are going away. The change in trend, if it occurs, will still take some time to arrive. It is, of course, the never ending story.