The Kings have honored the musician Pau Donés and the actress Rosa Maria Sardá, who died in recent days, in a meeting they have held in Madrid with professionals from the world of creation and culture.

Philip VI and doña LetiziaIn their first cultural activity outside the Palacio de la Zarzuela since the state of alarm was decreed due to the coronavirus pandemic, they have visited the Matadero Madrid Center for Contemporary Creation, which will reopen to the public on June 15.

Among others, the actor Juan Echanove; the bailaora and choreographer María Pagés; the writer Javier Sierra; the magician Jorge Blas; the musician Ara Malikian; the actress María Adánez; music producer Carlos Jean; the muralist Mister Piro; the fashion designer Ulises Mérida; the director of the National Dance Company, Joaquín de Luz; the director of the National Ballet of Spain, Rubén Olmo, and the director of the Spanish Theater, Natalia Menéndez.

The visit has started at the Cineteca. There they have also had a meeting with two teachers and a student from the municipal cinema school « Dentro Cine ». Next they have visited Intermediae, a ship for artistic practices and cultural mediation. In the Reader’s House they have toured the reading rooms, and in Hall 16.1, they have visited the « Urban Fables » installation. The visit has concluded at the Naves del Español, a theatrical space dependent on the Spanish Theater. In one of its rooms where the Kings have held their meeting with representatives of the world of culture and have remembered Donés and Sardá.