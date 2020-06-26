Elena GARCÍA

The Kings knew first-hand yesterday the real impact of the economic crisis that Mallorca is suffering as a result of the absence of tourism. Felipe and Letizia traveled to the island for the first time, as part of the tour that they are carrying out in all the communities after their tour of the country began on Tuesday in the Canary Islands. With it they want to know the consequences of the coronavirus, transfer their support to groups and institutions and promote tourism after the difficult time it is going through.

El Arenal de Palma was the second stop on their marathon tour and a walk along the beach invited them to discover the harsh reality of the situation. Closed souvenirs, bars and hotels that are delaying their reopening due to the absence of customers and no more than fifty swimmers in the kilometer of sand they traveled under intense sun was enough to make them aware of the impact that the covid-19 has had.

Long live the king / In their walk, despite the unusual environment they encountered, there was room for spontaneous expressions of thanks, since some bathers came to greet the Kings and a group of people, after a banner with the slogan Thank you, your majesty, you received the King with a cheer,

Felipe and Letizia were especially concerned about the situation the economy is going through, a topic that focused the engine of their visit and all that when they had not yet participated in the devastating picture of one of the tourist centers most affected by the crisis it has generated. the pandemic.

They were warned. Since 11 in the morning, the Kings had held different meetings with the representatives of the social agents. Everything they told them they could see reflected a few minutes later.

The President of the Balearic Government, Francina Armengol, and the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, accompanied Felipe and Letizia on their visit to the Balearic Islands, which they came dressed in a mask from which they only detached for the meetings and the walk on the beach. For a little more than two hours, the Kings spoke on the terrace of the Iberostar Cristina hotel with all the parties summoned, who expressed their concern about the economic, social and labor effects it has had, has and will have the pandemic on all groups of the islands.

After holding the meetings, the procession moved to the El Arenal promenade. The Riu Concordia hotel was the last stop of their short stay as it is one of the establishments that participates in the pilot plan for the arrival of tourists. There they approached a couple of German tourists who are enjoying a few days of vacation to, in a conversation in English, take an interest in the details of their visit, learn about their feelings in the face of the impact of the pandemic, thank them for choosing the Balearic Islands as a destination and give them welcome.

The Kings will continue their tour in Andalusia on Monday, where they will visit Seville and Córdoba. It is still not officially known whether they will return to Palma this summer, already with their daughters, although it is very likely that if they do, the holidays will be much shorter than those of other years.