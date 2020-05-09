The Kings spoke yesterday with directors of the Peñasanta Food Corporation (Capsa Food) and Central Lechera Asturiana and with those of the fruit and vegetable group Anecoop in order to convey their support to the agri-food and livestock sector and learn about their response to the health crisis .

Through videoconference from the Zarzuela Palace,Don Felipe and Doña LetiziaThey have again been interested in the situation of the primary sector and have valued its essential character, as well as its ability to deal with complex situations, according to sources from the Royal Household.

In the talk with the president of Central Lechera Asturiana and Capsa Food,Bertino Velasco, and with the group’s CEO,José Armando TelladoThey have been interested in the adaptation and operation of the company in recent weeks.

Tellado, who is also president of the National Federation of Dairy Industries (Fenil), has shared that the agri-food industry can be “a lever on which to rebuild the economic relaunch in Spain,” according to sources.

Velasco and Tellado have told Don Felipe and Doña Letizia that their group has guaranteed 100% of the milk collection of their livestock partners and the employment of all their workers, in addition to guaranteeing the supply of products for the consumption of citizens. The two managers have also exposed the solidarity initiatives carried out in recent weeks, such as the donation of products to public hospitals in Asturias, and the commitment to deliver more than a million liters of milk to the Spanish hospitality industry on its reopening. Capsa Food is the leading company in sales of dairy products and derivatives nationwide with brands such as Central Lechera Asturiana, Larsa, Asana and Vega de Oro.

For his part, the president of Anecoop, Alejandro Monzón, along with other managers of the first fruit and vegetable company in the Mediterranean, based in Valencia, has detailed the main difficulties they are encountering, such as the increase in requests for payment deferrals by of customers and the increase in defaults.

The Queen also held a video conference yesterday with those responsible for the Spanish Federation of Brain Injury (FEDACE), who transmitted to Doña Letizia the importance of starting rehabilitation activities as soon as possible so as not to continue with the loss of capabilities and decrease in quality of life of this group.

.