The Kings of Spain maintain their activity in the midst of the health crisis and continue with their calls and telematic meetings. DonPhilipand doñaLetiziayesterday they had an interview with the president of Portugal,Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. The Kings confirmed, “in a telephone conversation, the will of Spain and Portugal to reinforce solidarity, international cooperation and mutual aid to face the pandemic.” A few hours earlier, the Monarchs held their round of calls for Spanish hospitals. Don Felipe and his wife spoke by telephone with the directors of the Alicante University General Hospital, the Virgen de la Arrixaca University Hospital, in Murcia, and with the professionals at the Lozano Blesa University Hospital in Zaragoza.

