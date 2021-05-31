The King was vaccinated this Saturday against the coronavirus at the WiZink Center in Madrid

King Felipe VI, 53, received the vaccine this Saturday against Covid-19 at the WiZink Center in Madrid, the Casa del Rey has reported.

Zarzuela has indicated that the monarch was vaccinated “in place and time as it has corresponded “ by the protocol established by the health authorities. The monarch is within the age group of 50 to 59 years who began to be immunized this May.

Once the activities of the Armed Forces Day were finished, the King went on Saturday afternoon to the vaccination center of the Community of Madrid in the Wizink Center.

The Royal House has not distributed images nor has he reported on the vaccine that was administered to him.

Felipe VI was accompanied by Juan Martínez as head of the medical service of the House and the vice-counselor Antonio Zapatero as doctor.

The head of state has been immunized in one of the massive vaccination centers installed in Madrid, unlike his mother, Queen Sofía, 82, who was injected with both doses in the Outpatient clinic of the Fuencarral-El Pardo district, the closest to the Zarzuela.

In addition to Felipe VI and Queen Sofía, the 83-year-old King Emeritus Juan Carlos is also immunized, since received the vaccine in the United Arab Emirates, where he has resided since August 2020.

Infantas Elena and Cristina are also immunized since got vaccinated while visiting their father to the Arab country in February.

The Royal House already pointed out that Felipe VI, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía they would be vaccinated “when appropriate” according to the order established by the Ministry of Health.