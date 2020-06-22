King Felipe VI will preside this Monday at noon, in the Zarzuela Palace, an unexpected meeting of the National Security Council in which almost half the Executive will participate. The call has been known late this Sunday and occurs hours after the end of the alarm state.

The president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will lead the government delegation that will comprise the vice presidents Carmen Calvo, Pablo Iglesias, Nadia Calviño and Teresa Ribera and the ministers Salvador Illa, Margarita Robles, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, José Luis Ábalos, María Jesús Montero, Reyes Maroto and Pedro Duque, as well as Sánchez’s chief of staff, Ivan Redondo. There will also be the Secretaries of State for Foreign Affairs and National Security.

In addition to government representatives, other high-ranking key officials for the security of our country will also participate in the meeting: the National Intelligence Center (CNI) will be represented by its director, Paz Esteban López, and the Army will be represented by the head of the Defense Staff, Miguel Ángel Villarroya.

The National Security Council, which meets at the request of the Prime Minister – who normally presides over it, except when the King is present, as will happen this Monday – has the main function of issuing the necessary guidelines regarding planning and coordination of National Security policy.

The last time this body met was on March 4, eight days before announcing the decree of the state of alarm, and when those responsible for the Ministry of Health still denied that the coronavirus was going to have a great impact in Spain.

In Moncloa there is an evident concern for the possibility of new sprouts, once national and international mobility has been restored. For this reason, this Saturday President Pedro Sánchez appealed to the responsibility of all Spaniards. The Government looks closely at what has happened in China or Germany to avoid new major outbreaks or a second wave that would force to take drastic measures again.