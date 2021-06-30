The ‘King’ Pelé dedicated an emotional message to Mbappé after failing his penalty with France

After being world champion in Russia 2018 Kylian Mbappé He kissed the glory with 18 years of age, three years later he experienced one of the worst situations for a footballer at the national level. Missed the penalty with which France was eliminated in the shoot-out against Switzerland in the round of 16 of the Euro 2020.

He left UEFA’s top national team competition without scoring goals or assisting his teammates. And when he had to take his shot on the kicks from the penalty spot against the Swiss, goalkeeper Yann Sommer reached out and saved the ball.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, the famous King Pele, has a friendly relationship with Mbappé and took advantage of the moment to send him a motivating message. “Keep your head up, Kylian! Tomorrow is the first day of a new trip ”, wrote Pelé on his social networks.

Keep your head up, Kylian! Tomorrow is the first day of a new journey, @KMbappe. – Pelé (@Pele) June 28, 2021

The player himself uploaded a letter on his social networks to apologize to the fans for his failure. He said he felt “immense sadness” and is disappointed because “I wanted to help the team, but I failed.”

He admitted that turning the page will be difficult and “sleeping will be difficult but, unfortunately, it is the ups and downs of this sport that I love so much,” he added.

