The king of the game: Lionel Messi reached 31 goals in finals with FC Barcelona

Captain, genius and figure in La Cartuja. Lionel messi a new one was given Copa del Rey to his record, his seventh in this case, and he also gave Joan Laporta the first joy on his return as president of the Blaugrana entity. They beat Athletic Club de Bilbao 0 – 4 with a double of ’10’.

Passing the disappointment that caused losing a Clásico against Real Madrid was the goal of the Catalan club and they had the perfect opportunity in the Copa del Rey final.

Messi once again defied time, and those who still question him, to lift as captain a new title in the club of his loves. In 12 minutes they resolved the dispute with goals from Griezmann (60 ‘), Jong (63’) and Lionel Messi (68 ‘and 72’).

In the case of Leo, who was the MVP of the final, he reached 31 goals in finals with FC Barcelona after 39 games. In that journey he also made 13 assists. He scored in the Champions League, Club World Cup, Spanish and European Super Cup finals and in the Copa del Rey.

Specifically in Copa del Rey, he reached 9 goals in finals to beat Telmo Zarra, who had 8.

According to Mister Chip, Messi became the third footballer to accumulate two doubles in the Copa del Rey finals: Félix Zubizarreta (1915-1916), Guillermo Campanal (1935-1939) and Lionel Messi (2015-2021).