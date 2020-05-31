© .

On June 3, the queen suthida, wife Rama X, King of Thailand, will be 43 years old.

Even though the monarch carries confined in a luxurious hotel in Germany, with a harem of 20 women, since the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic began, and living away from his wife, while she has been alone in Switzerland, Rama X wants to celebrate the anniversary from the birth of his wife in style.

Once again, this decision has been accompanied by a great controversy, as noted by the journalist, scourge of the controversial king, Andrew MacGregor Marshall.

According to this, the Thai Interior Ministry has ordered the governors of all the country’s provinces to prepare events for Queen Suthida’s birthday.. “Why should Thai taxpayers’ money be wasted on this anniversary when the country is facing a financial crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic and when the regime has refused to help the hungry? “asked Andrew MacGregor Marshall indignantly.

Rama X’s decision also comes at a time when the monarch is being investigated in Germany, according to German government sources who have assured Andrew MacGregor Marshall that the federal government is investigating King Bhumibol’s estate, former king of Thailand. All residents of Germany must pay inheritance tax regardless of their diplomatic status, but Rama X would not have. SAccording to initial calculations, it could have to disburse up to 1,800 million euros.

Rama X is believed to be the king who has the highest fortune in the world, estimated at 33,000 million euros. With such wealth, it seems difficult to understand that he is not the one who bears the cost of the celebrations in honor of his wife: “He can pay for his wife’s birthday and that is what husbands are supposed to do. don’t ask Thai taxpayers to finance it, especially during a crisis, “Andrew MacGregor Marshall has criticized.