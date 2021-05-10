The king of MLS is back! Venezuelan Josef Martínez scored a great goal after 581 days of drought in the league due to injury



His last MLS goal was scored in October 2019.

Photo: Michael Reaves / Getty Images

In just your fourth ownership (eight games) after returning from a cruciate ligament injury that kept it off the pitch for more than a year, Venezuelan Josef Martínez once again shook the MLS networks with a great goal in the one-goal tie for his team, Atlanta United, against Inter Miami.

Martinez received his back, made a control oriented to settle in and took a left foot that could not be saved by goalkeeper John McCarthy.

Josef Martinez scores his first MLS goal since October 6, 2019, having turned his cruciate ligament on the first day of last season. He’s back now ⚽️ (🎥: @MLS) pic.twitter.com/b3r4iSPktP – B / R Football (@brfootball) May 9, 2021

It was an emotional moment: Josef had not scored in MLS since October 6, 2019. 581 days of uncertainty passed, but above all of motivation to return to being the scoring machine that had taken over the league. He went to celebrate the goal with Mario Cruz, Atlanta United’s physical trainer. In addition, he pointed out at a press conference that it was the happiest moment of his career.

Josef Martinez ran straight to @ATLUTD head trainer Mario Cruz to celebrate his first @MLS goal since a season-ending ACL injury 📸🖤 pic.twitter.com/2SKtZlgQUd – FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 9, 2021

In his first three full seasons in Atlanta, Martinez scored 82 goals in 91 games. Finally, the 83rd goal arrived. One of the players who has given the MLS the most attention in recent years is officially back. Welcome, Josef.