the king of gaming laptops arrives in Spain

Until now, in Spain we were used to enjoying Razer’s gambling peripherals. For those who read us regularly, you will know that it is nothing new that their mice, headphones and keyboards are in the most absolute avant-garde in technology created by and for gamers. However, until now, Razer’s products in Spain were limited precisely to these peripherals and its incredible Razer Iskur chair. Now this has changed and the most powerful laptops on the market are finally arriving. We have been able to test the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model and today we tell you our impressions.

We already anticipate that if you are looking for a gaming laptop that brings the cutting edge of technology and features that will allow us to play everything in ultra, this is your model.

TECHNICAL DATA OF THE TESTED MODEL

Screen: 15.6 screen with a 360Hz refresh rate and a 2ms latency. Individually calibrated. Processor: Intel 11th Gen i7 11800 8-core (2.3GHz / 4.2GHz). RAM: 16GB DDR4 3200MHz dual-channel. Storage: 1TB NVme. Graphics Card: NVIDIA RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6 VRAM Keyboard: Razer RGB configurable backlit RGB via Razer Synapse. Sound: two 2.0 stereo speakers and 4 built-in microphones. Ports: 2 Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, 2 USB-C 3.2 that allow charging and 3 USB-A 3.2. Color: black. Management software: Razer Synapse. Webcam: yes, 1080p. Weight: 2.01kg

RAZER BLADE 15: SOBRIETY AND BEAUTY IN A LAPTOP WITH OWN SEAL

When we talk about laptops focused on the world of gaming, the first thing that comes to mind is their quirky designs. LEDs everywhere, intrepid designs that seek to be provocative and, above all, quirky shapes that often hinder comfort when playing.

Razer is not like that, Unlike. The first impression after opening the box it comes in is sobriety in its forms. Thus, we have an elegant computer, which can be taken anywhere (be it the library or a cafeteria) without clashing aesthetically. Its shapes are rectangular and its lines are straight, thus complying with an aesthetic very clean polished and crowned by the legendary brand logo.

Simple and attractive, little can be said about the visual appearance of this well-kept Razer Blade 15. In any case, its finishes are in plastic and the keyboard is fully backlit with Razer RGB technology. As you already know, each led can be configured through the Razer Synapse app, a program that serves as the management headquarters of all the brand’s peripherals and systems through which we can configure the keyboard macros, lighting and a long etcetera.

When opening the terminal we find a screen that occupies a good part of the front, a flanked keyboard at its sides by two large speakers and a quite large touchpad. I’m not a big fan of large touchpads, but I am aware that this is precisely what people often demand. Most of the time I have used my Razer Basilisk to navigate with the computer, but the time in which I have used the touchpad I must say that it has been quite positive. It has ports to stop a train, 2 Thunderbolt, 2 USB Type-C and 2 conventional USB. This allows us to connect any type of peripheral without encountering a major problem. In this you can see that we are facing a gaming laptopSince to lighten weight, ultrabooks tend to do without almost all ports. Not the case with this Blade 15, which is reminiscent of old battle notebooks in this regard. Something I don’t like about gaming laptops is that many try to imitate the functionalities of ultraportables by dispensing with ports, so, in this case, the Razer Blade 15 once again demonstrates the way forward.

In general, as always, this section perfectly meets what you would expect from the company. Again, Razer products are once again the most attractive in the gaming range.

ONLY FOR GAMERS?

It is clear that when we have a terminal of these in our hands, what we expect is, obviously, a computer focused on the best performance in video games. This is so, its specifications speak for themselves: an RTX 3070, 16GB of RAM and a screen designed to enjoy the greatest possible fluidity.

In video games it is where the terminal shines with its own light. There is no game that can resist it, not even the most advanced or the worst optimized. We have been able to enjoy Cyberpunk 2077 with all the features in ultra. An unmistakable sign that this laptop can do absolutely everything why? Well, because Cyberpunk 2077 apart from having a brutal graphic section, it also has a disastrous optimization even with all the patches that it carries.

Despite this handicap, the laptop has been able to handle it with a stable 60fps in the most demanding moments. Therefore, it is clear that If we choose to buy this computer, we are buying not only quality, but durability as it is postulated as a technologically cutting-edge system for years to come.

Does this mean that it is only for gamers? Although they are obviously its target target, the device has endless points that make it unbeatable. To start, it turns on in tenths of a second, is to press the power button and we are at the user entry screen. Therefore, those who are looking for speed and reliability for years, could consider the purchase of this notebook. At the end of the day, this computer has ultraportable characteristics, except for its battery, whose durability is fundamentally designed so that in the end we use it normally connected.

If we talk about his weight, they are 2.04kg, a weight that is not bad at all. When I got home the first thing I thought was “you’ll see what a gigantic computer”. I could not have been more wrong. After all, it is only one kilogram away from the lightest computers. Which, on the other hand, do not mount an RTX 3070 or a 360Hz screen. Therefore, it is clear that the system is designed for gamers, yes, but at the same time, it can be our day-to-day computer. In fact, I have written these lines with my laptop and it has been really comfortable for me. This is because the keyboard is an absolute blast. It works really well, both for gaming and for day-to-day office tasks.

OK, IT’S NOT JUST FOR GAMERS BUT HOW DOES IT WORK IN GAMING?

As we’ve already discussed, the Razer Blade 15 is unrivaled when it comes to bringing gaming to its best. The following games have been tested on this system:

Cyberpunk 2077.Doom Eternal.Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.Warhammer 2: Total War

All with specifications in ultra have not only demonstrated a great performance rather they have been kept at 60FPS (or well above) without any problem. The performance of this computer is a beast and allows you to enjoy any game without having practically problems. There has not been a glitch, not a moment in which the computer could not play any of these games. Frame drops are history with the Blade 15. It is worth mentioning that enjoying Ray-Tracing is a marvel that is currently within the reach of few and that has pleasantly surprised me thanks to its NVIDIA RTX 3070.

In any case, what should be noted is that the computer makes noise and heats up. But wow, this is normal. No computer has been invented that does not get hot after playing with the settings in ultra. Since there is no magic, we cannot point out that this is negative either, but that it has been the norm at these levels. A Mac is heated with a YouTube video, a laptop with a 3070 is not going to warm up while playing the latest cutting-edge game that has hit the market.

Be that as it may, the Razer Blade 15 performs very well, and as It is designed for gamers, the Razer Synapse suite works so that our functionalities in this regard are the best.

CONCLUSIONS: THE GAMING LAPTOP YOU DIDN’T KNOW YOU NEEDED

If after reading this you still have doubts: the Razer Blade 15 is a authentic beast that seeks to gain a foothold in the gaming laptop market. What are the keys to achieve it? Its aesthetic sobriety, the good work of the brand and above all its unrivaled hardware that will make it really difficult for the competition. That’s right, Razer has done it again.

