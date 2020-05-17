There is no Bundesliga return if Bayern has not yet played. The champion has to defend the crown that he had so much trouble recovering before this “long and cold winter” without football. Those of Flick bought almost all the ballots to get the prize before these forced vacations and now all that remains is to maintain the unstoppable rhythm of March. It seems that we are talking about the last century, but this Bavarian team capable of endorsing Chelsea 0-3 at Stamford Bridge was the worst Bayern, by results, in Bundesliga history.

05/17/2020

Lucky that Flick arrived, the goddess fortune began to smile in Bavaria and the staff showed that they have a wardrobe to bore. The Bavarians have suffered endless injuries but someone has always appeared to come to the rescue. Süle, Lucas Hernández, Perisic, Coman fell … But figures such as Alaba emerged, who became differential in the rear axis, Davies, who has become one of the left-backs of the future, and Gnabry, who together Lewandowski has forged a deadly partner in attack.

All have joined in this Bayern and now, in this final stretch of the season, they arrive with morale through the roof. With his gala eleven, Flick has against Union Berlin the possibility of showing that this team, despite the hiatus, wants to continue maintaining cruising speed. Although Dortmund is still on its heels, the Bavarians can leave Leipzig, the other great pursuer, seven points behind.

For reliability, this Bayern should not be hard pressed against a Union Berlin that, in addition, must play without the heat of its people. For the duel, Flick has the casualties of Süle, Coutinho and Tolisso, but his backs are well covered. We will see how Lewandowski arrives after two months without seeing a goal. You will not be short of desire. They already tremble in the capital.

To continue the streak

The duel that will open today will be the one that will measure Cologne and Mainz. Gisdol’s side had won before the break eight of his last eleven matches and he still hopes to reach that seventh place that would take him to Europe. For its part, Mainz does not have much margin for error. He is just three points from the relegation playoff to Bundesliga II.

Possible ounces:

Union Berlin: Gikiewicz; Hübner, Schlotterbeck, Subotic; Trimmel, Gentner, Andrich, Lenz; Ingvartsen, Bülter; Andersson.

Bayern: Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Kimmich, Thiago; Gnabry, Müller, Coman; Lewandowski.

