The King of Fighters All Star announces it will have WWE members

Of course, this news has come very well for video game lovers, in this sense we can say that crossovers He always has a crazy intention to unite two different universes, but this time they crossed limits. As The King of Fighters All Star, RPG for mobile devices, has just announced its collaboration with WWE and that has shaken video game competitions between them Mortal Kombat.

The news was released through his official account of Twitter, the SNK franchise announced that Super stars of World Wrestling Entertainment they will have a special participation in this title and of course the followers immediately shared the news. At the moment it was not announced which fighters will be in the game, but it is ensured that they are the best.

The King of Fighters breaks boundaries

According to the official site of this game, it will be the may 14 when I start this crossover. Until the time of writing this news, they are all the details that are known about it and we will have to wait for new announcements from those involved.

Not much was revealed about the details of the collaboration, beyond the fighters appearing on the cover. So we will have to wait a little longer until we know the real extent of this collaboration, since we could find new environments such as a ring or even an arena WWE in the game.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: Amazon Music is now free in Mexico

If we are guided by what was the last event, with characters from Tekken in KOF All-StarWe can definitely hope, as it promises a lot. However, for the moment they are speculations and we will really know what will happen on next Thursday.

.