The King of Cachopo will use his turn of last word before the jury decides if he is guilty or innocent

The trial of César Román, the King of Cachopo, comes to an end this Thursday with the final reports of the parties and a predictable long intervention of the processed in its right to the last word before he popular jury that will decide on his guilt or innocence retires to deliberate.

This Thursday is the fourteenth session of the trial to the one known as the King of Cachopo, who had five restaurants with that specialty that was closing shortly before disappearing in August 2018, when the one who was his girlfriend until shortly before also disappeared and then his torso was found dismembered in a ship from the Usera-Villaverde district of Madrid.

Roman was arrested on November 16 of that year in Zaragoza, where he lived under a false name and had changed his appearance, and since practically then he has devoted his time to preparing his defense for this trial, in which on the 11th he extensively and conscientiously defended his innocence.

Prison petitions

This Thursday the defendant will take advantage of his right to the last word, according to sources of his defense.

Will do it after the accusations explain the reason for your prison requests, which in the case of the Prosecutor’s Office is 15 years and 5 months in prison for murder and desecration of a corpse with the aggravating circumstances of kinship and committing the acts for gender reasons.

The Prosecutor’s Office also requests a compensation of 150,000 euros for each child of Heidi Paz and 100,000 for her mother.

The popular accusation exercised by the Community of Madrid maintains its request for 15 years in prison for aggravated gender homicide, while the private prosecution has modified its original brief, raising its request for jail from 26 years to 29 years and five months.

Thus, lawyers Ramón Fernández de Mera and Alexis Socías maintain the request for 25 years for treacherous and aggravated murder of kinship and gender, to which they now also add the aggravating circumstance of concealment of the crime, and raise their petition for the crime of abuse from one year in prison to three, by framing it in article 173.2 of the Penal Code that provides for recidivism.

They also add the crime of desecration of corpse for which they request five months in prison, and raise the compensation for the children of the deceased to 150,000 euros for each and for the mother to 100,000.

For their part, the defense of César Román, exercised by Ana Isabel Peña and Carmen Balfagón, maintains their request for acquittal for the accused.

Jury verdict

Once the parties defend their reports, the accused will take the floor.

Already on Friday the Hall will give the nine members of the jury -more two substitutes- the object of the verdict: the points on which they have to decide.

The jury will then be isolated and in a few days he will issue his verdict, after which the Chamber will issue a judgment accordingly.