“The king of Cachopo is no longer a king, he is a murderer”

The attorney for Heidi Paz’s family has shown their satisfaction this afternoon after the popular jury of the Madrid Court found César Román, known as the ‘King of the Cachopo’, guilty of murder and desecration of the corpse for the death of the 25-year-old Honduran girl.

“The king has fallen from his kingdom. The king is no longer a king, now he is a murderer”, has stressed Alexis Socias at the gates of this courthouse after concluding the reading of the verdict. After speaking with journalists, he called the mother of the deceased to convey the decision of the nine members of the jury court.

The lawyer has reviewed that There are no longer any doubts in the case since all the facts have been declared proven unanimously. Finally, the private prosecution unified the criteria in the object of the verdict and requested a conviction for a crime of homicide and not for murder as indicated in its final report.

The defense lawyer, Ana Isabel Peña, has indicated that it has been confirmed that the jury court “does not work as on other occasions”, since the facts have been unanimously approved. “without any proof” and she is sure that “the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) is going to turn it around”.

Isabel Peña has indicated to Europa Press that there are many facts that the jury has pronounced on that were not in the object of the verdict, so will request its annulment in the appeal which will be filed once the conviction is handed down.