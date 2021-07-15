The king asks Spain not to forget and learn from what it experienced during the pandemic

“You have to keep the memory alive.” With these words of the King, the essence of the second State tribute to the victims of the coronavirus in Spain can be summarized, a solemn act focused on the special recognition of health personnel and professionals who gave their lives during the pandemic. In the parade ground of the Royal Palace, the overwhelming message of Felipe VI has resounded, who has asked society to learn from what it experienced during the pandemic.

“Spain will never forget all those who faced this disease,” said the monarch, recalling that recovery “depends on everyone.” With a clear call to maintain sanitary measures and maintain the hope that vaccines and medical advances symbolize to defeat the pandemic that “has put us all to the test.”

To all the health professionals who gave the most precious thing that human beings have, their own lives Felipe VI, King of Spain

The king has referred especially to the health workers, protagonists of the State tribute, whom he has described as an ethical and social reference. “To all health professionals who gave the most precious thing that human beings have, their own lives, and who did so trying to save many others,” Felipe VI has sent a heartfelt gratitude. “We always got up again because giving up was not an option and they never gave up and they will not give up now,” he added.

The monarch has explained that there are no words that truly comfort the loss or absence of a loved one, but has indicated that recognition is necessary. “They have made us what we are,” he concluded.

The representatives of the honorees

The words of the master of ceremonies, Fernando Ónega, have been the first to be heard before the imposing view of the Royal Palace, where the kings, the president of the Government and representatives of all political parties, except Vox, have shown their respect.

For them the cauldron placed in the central space was lit. “A flame of light is going to ignite to illuminate us all,” Ónega has sentenced, in memory of those who “knew how to comply,” since that “is what good people do, essential people.”

Thus it has given way to the first of those as heartbreaking as beautiful testimonies from relatives of some of the deceased health workers. “We are not forgetting those days, the anger he was going through,” said María Díaz, daughter of Joaquín Díaz Domínguez, head of the Surgery and digestive system service at Hospital La Paz. The virus took his life at the age of 67 and a few months into his retirement.

However, her daughter has been clear in pointing out that she was in love with her job. She knows it well, because she also worked in the same hospital. “When you go to your health center do not forget that the health care provider carries a lot of suffering on his back,” he defended at the end of his speech, also highlighting the role that science has played.

After these words, the kings gave the Grand Cross of the Order of Civil Merit to the four families, representing the first 106 posthumously decorated. The looks of solemnity and gratitude have accompanied the relatives of Pablo Riesgo, a nursing assistant who, at only 26 years old, died after being in the front line at the Asturian hospital in Jove.

He also silenced the audience to show his respect for the family of Dr. Jesús Algabe, the most veteran of those honored this Thursday. An international benchmark in the field of otorhinolaryngology, he practiced dedicated until the last moment, before ending up losing his life in San Sebastián. As did the gynecologist Nedialka Veleva, a Spanish born in Bulgaria, the best proof of those who travel very far to practice in our country. She also fell victim to covid while working in a private center in Palma de Mallorca.

Araceli, the first vaccinated

“I want to send a message to all health professionals who with their efforts are saving many lives,” this is how the long-awaited speech by Araceli Hidalgo, the first vaccinated in Spain, has started, who also sent a message to young people. “I tell them to respect the pandemic,” he lovingly indicated.

This is how the person who has become a symbol of hope has spoken since he received the first vaccination given in Spain at the Los Olmos nursing home in Guadalajara at the end of last year. His words had a very significant overture, the chords of the Orfeón Pamplonés. Their ranks are a reflection of the society hit by the health crisis, as they range from toilets to teachers and police officers.

Kings Felipe and Letizia preside over the act of state tribute to the victims of the covid-19 pandemic and recognition of health personnel (Photo: Javier Lizón / .)

