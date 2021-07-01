The king also tries to reunite with Catalonia

King Felipe and his daughters (Photo: Enric Fontcuberta / .)

The Mediterranean humidity soaks the bodies. People laugh, clap, cry, hug. It is Barcelona, ​​on July 25, 1992. The heir to the throne of Spain, Felipe de Borbón, jumps onto the tartan of the Olympic Stadium with the flag. The whole country pending on their televisions, the Infanta Elena, in tears from the box, looks at her brother. The country and the monarchy are living their best moments, a modern nation that, at last, is exhibiting itself without complexes before the world. Montserrat Caballé and Freddie Mercury sound at full speed. Pujolismo shakes hands strongly with Zarzuela and La Moncloa.

But in those days there was also a small group of nationalist puppies that made some noise and launched a campaign under the cry of Freedom for Catalonia. One of the most activists responded to the name of Joaquim (Quim for the intimate ones) Forn. Traveling and jumping in time. Almost thirty years later, Forn is one of those pardoned by the Government, with a decree signed by the monarch himself, and wrapped his fellow prisoners in that banner to say goodbye to Lledoners last Wednesday. Life always intersects.

La Moncloa is trying to promote this reunion agenda these days, this attempt to overcome the terrible ten years that have marked the relationship between Catalonia and Spain and within the community itself. The pardons are the first step that Pedro Sánchez wants to take: “We have to try,” they repeat in the presidential complex. Everyone is aware that it will be very complicated, difficult, with antagonistic positions, but they want to avoid falling into another 1-O.

And in these hectic days marked by the measure of grace (which has the fierce opposition of PP, Cs and Vox and with the rejection of a …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.