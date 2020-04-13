This quarantine seems to go on for a long time. And is that with the news that the United States is officially the center of the coronavirus pandemic – surpassing Italy in the number of deaths – and that in New York they have already suspended the school year for the rest of the year, everything seems to indicate that the quarantine in Mexico will not end soon either.

For now, continues to be our chance to stay home with the goal of slowing down the spread of the virus, but the truth is that not everyone has found it an easy task not to go out or run –Why not, you shouldn’t go running either-. And as heroes without a cape, many bands and projects have come to offer us streaming concerts to alleviate the stress and anxiety of all music lovers. In fact, we are even seeing festivals online. Bravo for that!

Now, to please all fans of Flowers and company, The Killers They also raised their hands to offer a totally live concert so you can enjoy it from your cell phone or computer. This was announced by the band through their Twitter account, announcing that next Saturday, April 18, they will be playing some songs and answering questions from fans through their Instagram account.

Attention self incarcerated humans of earth. Time to get wild! Next Saturday at 12PM PST, watch and listen on your favorite hand held device as we answer your questions and play a few of our songs for YOU, LIVE ON INSTAGRAM! Reply to this tweet with your questions. – The Killers (@thekillers) April 11, 2020

The gang is known to have been quite active in sharing awareness and prevention messages at this difficult stage. From there we saw how Brandon Flowers went viral (as if he needed it) with a video in which he washes his hands while singing “Mrs. Brightside ”to demonstrate how long it takes to do it correctly.

And be careful here, because we will most certainly listen live to his most recent single “Caution”, which was released just a couple of weeks ago and will be part of his new album, Imploding the Mirage, which will be released on May 29.

A story to remember

By the way, since you’re here … it’s never too late to remember their concert on April 5 at the Foro Sol in CDMX, when they went up to play with them a Mexican fan named José Luis. Remember? Not? Okay, here we leave the story to revive her once more.