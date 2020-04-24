This 2020 is one of the most complicated years that we have had to face, it is superfluous to mention the very complex situation that we are experiencing. A of everything has a lot of surprises and returns in terms of music, and one of them is The Killers, who after almost three years come back with Imploding the Mirage, His sixth record material.

From this album we were able to listen to the first single called “Caution”, which maintained the essence of that sound that we were presented with Wonderful Wonderful, and after playing it live for the first time at the One World: Together At Home concert, Brandon Flowers and company show us a new cut from this upcoming album called “Fire in Bone”.

ANDn this song The Killers decides to break with the mold in which they were pigeonholed to enter – very in their own way – to funk. Throughout almost four minutes we can listen to acoustic guitars accompanying the voice of Brandon Flowers, but as he progresses, a lot of elements are added such as some atmospheric synthesizers that sound like the band take us into space with them.

We owe the sound of “Fire in Bone” to the collaboration between those in Las Vegas with Stuart Price, with whom they had already worked on albums like Day & Age (where key tracks come in the band’s career as “Human” and “Spaceman”) but that recently was behind the production of some songs from Dua Lipa’s latest album, Future Nostalgia.

Imploding the Mirage was scheduled to premiere on May 1, however, according to Pitchfork, through a statement. The band explained that the arrival of their sixth studio album was delayed due to problems with its completion.. Now we can listen to this record material until May 29.

But hey, stop talking. As this album comes into our lives, start the day with all the attitude by listening to “Fire in Bone”, the new track by The Killers: