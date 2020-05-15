The days of quarantine pass and the music never ceases to amaze us. Online concerts are normal and the artists continue to work on new songs to de-stress us while we can all go back to the streets. One of the most active bands at the moment is The Killers, who apparently still have some surprises under their arms to make this moment more enjoyable.

After appearing at the One World: Together At Home virtual concert and showing us some singles like “Fire In Bone” from his next album, Imploding the Mirage, the las vegas band returned to cheer everyone who is facing the coronavirus on the front lines with their music.

It turns out that Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vanucci Jr. appeared as musical guests on Jimmy Fallon’s show –That has given us great moments like the new song by Thom Yorke or the homemade cover of “Under Pressure” with Brendon Urie from Panic! At The Disco–. After Fallon had a casino joke about the name of his sixth album, The Killers appeared to play from home.

Before starting with “Caution” – a song that incredibly goes with the situation we are experiencing – they dedicated the song to medical personnel who are fighting against COVID-19 And they also gave a few words, mentioning that for them everything they are doing is something heroic, thanking them for their enormous work.

After this short but emotional message, Brandon Flowers on piano and Ronnie Vanucci on guitar started playing this song, that if the studio version was already emotional, what they achieved with “Caution” almost acoustically will surely move their deepest hearts because The Killers gave a more emotional touch to this song.

The band’s new album was planned to be released on May 29. However, and given the complex situation that the music is going through, have decided to postpone it once again without a fixed release date. But while giving us more details, stop what you’re doing and start the day with a good vibe listening to The Killers playing from their homes “Caution” below:

