Exactly two weeks have passed since George Floyd was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis., Minnesota, after he was suffocated to death. Without resisting his arrest and above all without being a real threat, this man’s only crime – apparently – was to be African Americanwhich thing of course Unworthy of American society because police brutality is not a new topic in the neighboring country.

Upon learning of this terrible news, Thousands of people took to the streets of the United States to protest against racism and the way the police treat black people solely because of their skin color. These demonstrations – which have been replicated throughout the world – have left us shocking images and that they demonstrate the social satiety that there is in this regard.

Joining the cry for justice of each and every one who marched for the murder of George Floyd and thousands more throughout this time, lThe music industry showed its full support for the Black Lives Matter movement, so much so that on June 2 through Black Out Tuesday, they took the day to stop as a form of protest and above all, to remember the importance of the African American community in all aspects, but particularly in art.

A lot of artists and bands have joined the effort to end systemic racism once and for all, donating money and posting messages on their social networks. And now, The Killers joined the thousands of voices calling for justice but in a much more creative way, because they changed the name to one of the last songs they presented to us, “Land of the Free”.

This song was released by the band a year ago as an issue where the Las Vegas band spoke out against Donald Trump and everything it represents to the world. However, and given that the main theme of the song has to do with what we are experiencing these days, They have decided to modify the lyrics a bit to serve as a protest song and above all to honor the memory of George Floyd.

In the new version we can hear Brandon Flowers singing phrases like: “How many murders should a man see in his house? Eight minutes and 46 seconds measured, another child in the bag, another stain on the flag” Furthermore, the lyrics forcefully close: “Father in heaven, help us see how to lose our hatred. How to break these cycles and change our nature, that we can walk under your banner, in the land of the free“

And to present it, the best way was to touch it through your Instagram account, with Flowers on the piano with Ronnie Vanucci Jr. and Robert Loud, who accompany him on guitars. In it we They gave a moving performance where the band shows us that the satiety has reached such a point that nobody is willing to continue tolerating May this kind of thing keep happening, in America and the world.

But we better not tell you more, Check The Killers below by paying tribute to George Floyd with the remake of “Land of the Free”: