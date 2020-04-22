It has happened to many of us that one of our favorite artists has ever done or said something that simply departs from our way of thinking. Whether in something religious, political or legal, it never fails that this idol at the mere hour turns out to be someone with whom you would never identify. Well, this happened to the frontman of The Killers, Brandon Flowers with Morrissey. The 38-year-old singer revealed that he refuses to expose his children to the music of the Brit because of his political views.

In a new interview done for the Sunday Times newspaper, when Brandon Flowers was asked if he is able to separate Morrissey’s artistic talent from his controversial views, the Killers star said: “It is difficult to separate him from them, and I will not play his music in front of my children”. He continued: “But choose a song! Choose ‘What She Said’. If ‘What She Said’ appeared on the radio with my children, I wouldn’t change it. “

To end his opinion on Morrissey, Flowers stood somewhere in between: “It’s still an amazing song, so I’m not serious enough to change the season. I don’t agree with him, but I’m not going to burn my The Smiths records or anything. “.

Speaking about the surprise appearance of Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr during the Killers set at Glastonbury 2019, Brandon reflected: “I don’t think Marr should stop because of Morrissey, so I don’t regret it.”.

In recent years Morrissey has aligned himself politically with the far right, in 2019 he publicly supported the anti-Islam, anti-immigrant party for Britain and said that “Everyone prefers their own race”.

Meanwhile, Brandon Flowers also revealed in the interview that he wants his music to reflect where he is in his own life at the time. He explained: “I am proud of the things I have done before, but I am no longer 20 years old. I just am not. And I don’t like the idea of ​​sticking to a branch just because that’s what made you famous. So I wondered if these new songs can sustain me in my forties. I’m serious. I want to keep going forward”.