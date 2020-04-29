The Kia XCeed is now available with up to 6,800 euros discount on the brand’s official website, which markets the South Korean crossover for 16,450 euros in its access version. Well below its original sale price, which stood at the 22,000-euro band.

The car market faces a few crucial months. The coronavirus crisis has paralyzed the registrations of new vehicles, which is why brands and dealers will strive in the coming months to release existing stock. And for the consumer, that translates into succulent offers.

One of the cars in this situation is the Kia XCeed, the crossover proposal of the South Korean brand. A midpoint between the Sportage and the Ceed, with a five-door body and a gasoline / diesel engine that has also been available since 2020 as a plug-in hybrid.

The access version of the XCeed, which is equipped with a 120 horsepower gasoline engine, is now 6,808 euros off and is available from just 16,450 on the brand’s website, accessible at this link. The rest of the mechanics and finishes also present offers worth around 5,700 euros.

The discounts reach 9,975 euros on the plug-in hybrid variant of the XCeed, which combines a 105 horsepower gasoline engine with an electric one to reach 141 horsepower and an electric range of 58 kilometers, which allows it to wear the Zero Label of DGT.

“The Kia studies say that the crossovers are bought mainly by design, and in this section they have given the breast,” wrote Cristóbal Rosaleny in this header after testing the model. “Details such as the standard LED headlights are also strengths in their favor when they cost 700 euros in the Focus Active, for example.”

“What should the XCeed be compared to? It is not easy to frame, because it is a bit in the middle of several fronts. In many areas it could be measured with compact SUVs, then there are elevated passenger cars and, on the other hand, pure, flat, compact cars, with which it has mechanical similarities. After trying it, we consider that it reads the needs and desires of a really wide public “.

