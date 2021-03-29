The Kia K8 confirms which mechanics will be part of its range in the US

The Kia K8 is, in its own right, the flagship of the South Korean firm. With their development and sale they will hit the table. Above all, because they will demonstrate to the market and its main rivals that they have the financial and technical muscle needed to create premium height models. Now, after unveiling its exterior and interior design, they go one step further and announce with great fanfare the mechanics that will make up their range.

As we all know, because we have already told it here, The Kia K8 will have its main sales bastion in the US. South Korea, the Middle East and other regions of the globe are also in their sights. All of them also have similar mechanical tastes so when choosing the engines they have had it easy. Following the expression “Big donkey, walk or not”, we can get an idea of ​​what will not reach Europe.

The Kia K8 range is made up of four GDi gasoline mechanics

The version that, for now, opens the range is an atmospheric four-cylinder. We refer to 2.5 GDi with 197 hp and 248 Nm of torque. As a benefit option there are two derivations of the new 3.5 V6 Smartstream GDi. The first gives a correct 240 hp and 314 Nm of torque that combines gasoline with liquid propane (LPI). At the top of the range, the K8 boasts 300 hp of power and 359 Nm of maximum torque together with a modern AWD all-wheel drive system.

Later, in a second commercial phase, a mechanics of smaller displacement will arrive, although of medium power. We refer to the latest evolution of modern 1.6 T-GDi that we already know in the range of Hyundai and Kia. Its power has not been announced, but it should exceed 200 hp. As a common point, all mechanical options will be associated with a modern automatic transmission by converter pair with 8 relationships.

To offer the best driving dynamics, the Kia K8 has a MacPherson front suspension and a multi-link rear. Regarding the equipment possibilities, it will have a curved screen that will group the digital instrument panel (12 inches) and the infotainment system (12 inches). Driving aids are new, including features like head-on collision avoidance assistant or emergency braking.

The arrival to the American market of the Kia K8 it will take place in a few weeks. Meanwhile, the Asian firm does not announce prices or levels of equipment. Therefore, we will have to wait to know its position in the market and, above all, if it will have something to do with its rivals. Would you like to see it in Europe? Do you think its sale would make sense? What if it was hybrid or electric? Be that as it may, we will not have the pleasure of enjoying it.

Source – Kia