The Kia EV6 announces its technical data and confirms the evolution of the brand

Kia, who has seen you and who sees you. This phrase suits one of the brands that has changed the most in recent years. The South Korean manufacturer has achieved get rid of the low cost sanbenito to be considered one of the most technological. And this transition has not been a coincidence, because if it had not been for the help of Hyundai it would never have been possible. Now, with the debut of the Kia EV6 confirms its intentions…

Days ago we were able to show you the first official images of the Kia EV6. This crossover is the first electric model presented on the new E-GMP platform. It is twinned with Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 and aims to revolutionize the market. So much so that now that we know their technical data we are convinced that this will be the case. Attentive, because it has overtaken the German premium on the right and without flashing. Now you will read it …

The Kia EV6 advertises up to 510 kilometers of autonomy or 350 kWh recharge

As we have already mentioned the Kia EV6 is built on the E-GMP platform. Thanks to it, its powertrain can be made up of one or two electric motors. In the “basic” version there is one and it is on the rear train, making it a propulsion model. The “most complete option” will offer all-wheel drive thanks to the fact that the second electric motor sits on the previous axis.

The batteries are from 58 kWh or 77.4 kWh and they can be combined with either of the two options. In terms of power level, the EV6 with 58 kWh battery and one motor offers 170 hp. The combination of two motors increases the performance up to 235 hp and 605 Nm of torque. For its part, the EV6 with a 77.4 kWh battery and a motor offers 229 hp. The range is completed by the version with two engines and 325 hp.

But here is not the thing, because the Kia EV6 will receive, later, the GT version. This combination adopts the larger battery and two motors and is capable of developing 585 hp and a torque of 740 Nm. These numbers will be transformed into performance worthy of a supercar. It will accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 3.5 seconds and will sign 260 kilometers per hour of maximum speed.

Refering to autonomy the EV6 offers 510 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle. For charging, the 800 volt system allows speeds up to 350 kW. This means that it can go from 10 to 80 percent of the charge in about 20 minutes. Therefore, to recover 100 kilometers of autonomy, it takes about 4.5 minutes on an ultra-fast charging station. Also has “Vehicle to Load” technology.

EV6 Raises the Flag of Active Safety with New Features …

The on-board technology and safety in the Kia EV6 it will also be a reference. The driver will be able to enjoy a renewed infotainment system with a 12-inch central touch screen. The digital instrument cluster is the same size and can be customized in various modes. In addition, the information is complemented by a new Head-Up Display with augmented reality projected onto the windshield.

As to equipment and safety possibilities, the EV6 will enjoy active driving aids of the latest batch. Among the novelties we can cite aids such as Safe Exit Assist (BE), Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2) or Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA). All of them are in addition to others already known such as adaptive cruise control, active lane maintenance or emergency braking.

Among the new features released by the Kia EV6 is the latest generation of Kia Connect software capable of receiving remote OTA (Over The Air) updates

According to Ho Sung Song’s statements, President and CEO of Kia Motors …

“The EV6 is the embodiment of the new Kia. It was born to inspire every journey, through bold design, progressive engineering, innovative technologies and exciting electrical performance. ” […] «EV6 also represents the beginning of the Kia’s long-term commitment to sustainable mobility, accelerating the transition not only to clean transportation, but also to products, materials and manufacturing »

If everything goes according to plan, the Kia EV6 will be produced in South Korea for the entire world. It will go on sale in select global markets from the second half of 2021. To measure its impact, online reservations were opened on March 30 and it has already registered more than 21 thousand reservations in its native country. We will have to wait a bit for know how the range for Europe will be composed, but everything indicates that it will be a success. Do not you think?

Source – Kia