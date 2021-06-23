the keys to your true independence | Tec Review

How is financial freedom visualized? A house on the beach, starting a business, not answering to a boss or living on your investments. That may be possible, but it takes perseverance and (a lot) of discipline.

How to take those first steps? It could be leaving your parents’ house, even if you have to live with roommates or start a new job.

On Tec Review We explore these topics and look for the experts who give you the best advice to achieve your dreams. So that the Financial Freedom don’t sound like an elusive dream.

YOLO economy? Here we explain

‘Baby steps’: how to become independent

For many, the first step to financial freedom begins with answering the question: How to become independent and leave my parents’ house?

The decision to live alone or alone, to make your own decisions without having to ask permission or account for your actions are the most common dreams among young people.

But, taking this step is not easy, especially in the financial field, which is a fundamental piece in deciding whether or not it is time to fly out of the nest.

We give you some recommendations for the steps to follow:

Healthy personal finances

Before taking any, the first thing you have to do is be honest with yourself and determine how your expenses are.

Yes, before assuming a responsibility, you must first know how you spend, how are your saving habits and, in general, if you have developed the skill of responsible money management, so that your independence does not become a problem or generate unnecessary debt.

Having a clear budget is key and there is something fundamental: becoming independent implies paying for services that, perhaps, you did not have contemplated. As a rent, pay public services such as electricity, water, gas, telephone, internet, etc.

But, here you have to stop, take a step back and ask yourself: How am i in saving?

Yes, this point is as important as the need to plan your fixed expenses for rent and services.

Because an issue to consider about going to live only implies that you will depend solely on yourself, for many of the things that happen to you.

That is why saving is another fundamental piece in your budget.

Seriously, are you ready?

Now, we land on the fundamental variable, from a financial point of view, to decide if you are ready or ready.

Yeah it’s nothing more and nothing less than you monthly income.

Many believe that just having a good income that allows you to pay rent, basic services and having for some expenses is enough evidence to decide to leave home, but we already told you that you must first evaluate if you have good habits in personal finance, in particular have internalized the habit of saving.

And remember that savings should not be marginal, so think about a minimum of 10% of your income for different purposes, in particular for emergencies and for your retirement.

Regarding your salary, you must analyze, in addition to the amount, if it is fixed or variable, because if it is variable you will have to be even more organized to face your fixed expenses, since you must learn to save more in the months in which you do better and with this to be able to cope with the so-called “lean months”.

Financial tips if you are considering going to live alone:

That your fixed expenses for rent and services do not exceed 40% of your income Have a little storage to give the deposit at the time of renting, in addition to allowing you to meet initial expenses such as moving and buying the minimum essential things to start your life in lonely (if the bed, if a refrigerator and –in general– the bare minimum that you identify what you need) Always remember the habit of saving. Unless you are one of the lucky ones who can continue to count on your parents financially upon independence, remember that most of your everyday and emergency situations you will have to face them without their help, so you better generate a contingency fund Keep in mind that not all furniture and appliances have to be bought in a single step, but you must mentalize yourself to go little by little Look for an area to live not only that is affordable in terms of rent, but also do not make your transportation expenses to work or school very high

If you cannot live alone, the option is to share a house

This is not only about looking for price and place, there must also be respect with the person with whom you are going to live.

Being a roommate of a person, share house or department is not as simple as it seems. It also carries a load of responsibility, rules to comply with and tolerance in terms of coexistence.

After going through different experiences with female and male roommates and sharing an apartment in the Narvarte neighborhood –which is one of the most demanded areas to live in Mexico City, along with areas such as La Condesa, Roma, Del Valle and Polanco– Dahlia baptist created the site Depa de Soltera and shares with Tec Review advice not to die trying.

She recommends you make a rule list from the beginning and that they are in writing on a signed paper.

In that list it should be reflected if visitors are going to be allowed, the schedules for the use of the bathroom, the use of the kitchen, if it is going to pay for cleaning, etc.

Although it sounds exaggerated, Dalia recommends that all these and other important details be well clarified, in order to avoid confrontations and that the coexistence is more bearable.

“It’s complicated because you don’t know other people’s habits. Issues such as sharing a shower or some spaces in the house are important that you see them before signing the contract with the person you are going to rent, and that it is very clear ”, he details.

Recommendations to share a house

Review the terms of the contract. It is important to check who is the owner of the property, if the landlord allows you to sublet, to avoid legal problems. The expert assures that gives you an advantage be the contract holder, because you can set the price of the room you are going to rent and the rules of the apartment.

Delimit everyone’s space. The influencer recommends dividing the spaces that are commonly used into two parts. For example: keep your things in the refrigerator apart from those of your roommate and, where appropriate, marked, as well as shelves where everyone has their own food. Dalia explains that being a housemate includes respecting taking your partner’s things, because she lived with people who do not know respect and abused her trust and they took everything without asking permission, even items for personal use. Assess whether you need sexual freedom or tolerate parties. It is important that you define if you want constant visits from your girlfriend or boyfriend, because there will be roomies who do not allow it and even parties. Or the opposite may happen, perhaps you don’t like arriving tired from work and finding strangers having parties or having your partner’s partner spend all the time living together in the apartment. Don’t forget to be careful with your safety. Dalia Bautista says that the times she looked for a roommate, they usually used to be friends or acquaintances, but –On extreme occasions– had to go to apps that offer this type of service to connect department colleagues. “You have to be careful and know who you are renting to. If you are very distrustful and do not identify, better not, “he says.

Did you get your dream job? But how do you act on your first day?

It is your first day, it is normal to feel nervous about looking good with your boss or with your boss, with your colleagues. However, there are little things you can do to make things better. How to start a new job?

You will have new processes to learn, trainings, forms to fill out, new people to meet, adapt to the schedules and culture of that company.

We collect these tips for you:

Ask everything and be purposeful. Osvaldo Mercado, who has experience in building leadership in engineering teams, in an interview with Tec Review, suggests that if you are new to a company, it is better to ask everything and show your interest in how the business works. “In the specific case of engineering teams, the part of being inquisitive and knowing how the business works is taken into account, even from the job interview,” explains Mercado. Punctuality to communicate commitment. This not only has to do with arriving early to the office or the meeting by zoom where you are going to be presented, also with delivering results or deliverables requested by your bosses on time. Osvaldo Mercado comments that –from his experience– companies with the pandemic have been managing something called ownership consisting of that ability to work without much direction. Know how the business works. Ricardo Triana, Managing Director Latin America for Project Management Institute (PMI), an association dedicated to advising companies in the project economy, ensures that today companies take more into account those who know the business and know how the company works, not only those more productive employees. Don’t take on a role until you meet your peers. The first day of work They will analyze you more for your attitude, way of relating and working, either in person or distance. In accordance with Alvaro gordoa, from the Public Image College, on the first day, your colleagues or immediate boss will be more aware. Listen more and write everything down. It is important to have a notebook on hand to write down all the instructions on your first day of work. You don’t want to ask your trainer or boss more than once how things are done. That makes a bad impression. You do not have to worry about the “godinate” (it is destined to disappear). The office culture better known as the “godin” life is being displaced by new ways of working.