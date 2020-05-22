“Food is always health, it allows us to prevent the appearance of diseases in the present, but also in the future, because chronic diseases do not appear overnight, but are the product of harmful habits maintained over time. We are what we eat, there is no better phrase to realize how important food is in our life. “These are the words ofdoctor Jesús Bernardo, director of the Nutrition, Food and Metabolism Unit of Doctor Bernardo (UNAM). “We must bear in mind that food not only serves as a treatment for certain diseases, but also has preventive capacity. It has been shown that it plays a fundamental role in our epigenetics, that is, we can have a predisposition to suffer in our genetic code certain types of diseases, but they may or may not appear, “he adds. Therefore, the best way to prevent the appearance of chronic diseases will be to lead a healthy lifestyle, in which a balanced diet is one of the fundamental pillars, in addition to others such as lto regular physical exercise, a restful sleep and good stress management.

The forced confinement due to the alarm state of the country has causedmany have started the de-escalation with a few extra kilograms, a circumstance that joins the“operation bikini”, which this year has choked many. Dr. Bernardo assures that, beyond losing weight to look good in a swimsuit, what should take precedence above all is health.“Many times people come to our office because they want to see themselves better physically, but nutrition goes beyond that”, stresses. In his opinion, good nutrition combined with physical exercise is a guarantee of good health, and that is the message that is important to convey. Incorrect nutrition, on the contrary, can lead to the development of pathologies such as diabetes or cardiovascular diseases.

“Confinement was a period of very great uncertainty in which anxiety and concern were triggered. Unfortunately, when we are sad we look for foods that comfort us, and these are not healthy foods, but foods high in sugars and processed foods”, says Dr. Bernardo, who goes further by ensuring that this, together with an increase in sedentary lifestyle, puts our health at high risk. And is that anxiety has never been a good counselor, “much less if we let ourselves be carried away by it,” says the director of UNAM. “However, if when it appears we are clear on what type of food to turn to, this moment of appetite for eating when there is not really a physiological hunger is going to stop, and it is not going to repeat itself continuously,” he points out. Therefore, it is essential to choose foods of good nutritional quality and that do not raise blood glucose levels abruptly and momentarily. Foods that, he says, “decrease anxiety and prevent it from recurring.”

In this final stretch of May, after two confined months, for Dr. Bernardo it is essential that the population recover habits such as a greater presence of fruits and vegetables in the diet and, above all, banish the consumption of sugars, refined flours and processed foods . As highlighted, a recent study by CIBEROBN researchers, affiliated with the University of Navarra, published in the journal “The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition” that a high consumption of ultra-processed foods shortens telomeres, which are markers of cellular age that reflect the aging.“Telomeres are normally shortened by aging due to age and by other causes such as inadequate nutrition”, it states. For this reason, a model diet pattern would be the Mediterranean diet, with a predominance of vegetables, healthy fats such as that found in olive oil and a greater presence of fish. “In addition to a healthy diet, physical exercise, good hydration, stress management and proper sleep hygiene are also important,” he points out.

Although on average the population has taken four kilos during this quarantine, not all have dedicated themselves to baking and eating more than they should. What’s more, many have dedicated free time to practicing a sport.“Many of our patients who previously had little time to exercise have incorporated it into their daily routine during confinement, and this is fantastic. The important thing is not to lose this good habit when we return to ‘normal’ due to lack of time or sloth”, assures doctor Bernardo: “The interesting thing about establishing routines that benefit our health and maintain them over time”. For those who have decided to spend more time in the kitchen, he has a tip: “We encourage our patients to experiment with healthy dishes now that they have more time. Eating healthy doesn’t have to be boring and there are plenty of healthy recipes that you can make, test and incorporate into our diet, sweet foods should always be reserved for specific moments, “he says.

Whether you want to lose weight or if you are looking to gain health, in the Nutrition, Food and Metabolism Unit, patients will find what they need. It has more than thirty years of experience in the world of nutrition, in addition to having the latest technology to carry out a comprehensive diagnosis of the patient. Its professionals will always seek the appropriate nutritional treatment and will never resort to miracle diets that seek to achieve goals quickly, since they pose serious risks to the patient’s health.“Just like when you get sick you go to the doctor, when you are looking for nutritional advice the correct thing is to go to a nutrition professional as is our case”, says the director of the UNAM, where they make each patient a diagnosis by infrared thermography of the different types of body fat, an analysis of body composition by impedanciometry, a study of body composition of water, a study of metabolism by calorimetry indirect and an anthropometric study. With all the information obtained in these tests, in addition to the medical history made by anamnesis, they design a personalized nutritional plan according to the characteristics of the patient, their tastes and their lifestyle.“A meal plan is only effective if it can be carried out, so it is essential not only to cover your nutritional needs but to fully adapt it to your possibilities and tastes”, he highlights, before emphasizing that the word “diet” is less and less associated with the diet that a person follows to lose weight. It is clear that today there are plenty of reasons to go to a nutritionist. Among the main problems treated at UNAM are: associated pathologies -obesity, overweight, constitutional thinness, low weight or malnutrition, type 1 and type 2 diabetes, gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, cystinuria, etc.-; food allergies and intolerances; special physiological situations such as pregnancy, lactation, adolescence, pediatrics, etc. People who seek to improve their well-being through healthy eating or specific nutritional plans such as vegetarian, ovolactovegetarian or vegan diets.

Sports nutrition deserves a special mention, aimed at those who seek to improve their sports performance and / or increase muscle mass both professionally and as an amateur. In this field they have extensive experience, since Dr. Jesús Bernardo is a member of the Commission of Nutrition and Healthy Habits in Sport of the Spanish Olympic Committee and responsible for the nutrition and nutrition of various athletes who were going to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, which have been postponed to next summer. The UNAM continues to work with these athletes to face this sporting challenge with the maximum guarantees and the best preparation.“Likewise, for nine years we have also been in charge of the nutrition and nutrition of the players of the Spanish men’s and women’s hockey team, and for four seasons we have been responsible for the nutrition and nutrition of the Real Oviedo players. “, says Dr. Bernardo.

Once phase 1 has started, and at the gates of phase 2, there will surely be many who decide to put themselves in the hands of UNAM professionals. They should know that in this resumption of their face-to-face consultations, we are taking a series of measures that guarantee the protection of patients, such as adjusting the hours of appointments to promote distance between them and hygiene measures after each consultation. As for the equipment, they have the EPIS necessary to guarantee their individual protection and will make gloves, disposable shoes and disinfectant gel available to patients, in addition to completely disinfecting the offices between patient and patient and the clinic several times a day in order to always keep it in the best hygienic conditions as a reinforcement measure.

.