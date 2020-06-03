When Adrian Wojnarowski speaks (or writes on Twitter) he is usually not wrong. And yesterday at the last minute the plan that the NBA has for the resumption of the 2019/20 season competition advanced.

The competition would be played, as we already advanced in Blogdebasket a few days ago, in Disney. The facilities, located near Orlando in Florida, are spectacular: hotel places for all the spare equipment, restaurants, leisure centers, courts and audiovisual facilities so that ESPN can transmit without problems.

The start date would finally be July 31, somewhat later than they had thought a few weeks ago, since the coronavirus is not controlled in the United States and they do not want to risk it. That would mean that if there were a seventh game of a hypothetical Finals this would be played on October 12 (at the latest).

A potential NBA-NFL doubleheader on October 12th:

-: Game 7 of the NBA Finals

-: Chargers at Saints for Week 5 Monday Night Football https://t.co/YHbxyZjsGr – Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 2, 2020

If this happened, the 2020/21 season would start in January and not December 25 as currently planned.

The number of teams that will compete in the competition and the format is still under discussion. Right now the idea is for 22 to play the championship again.

The decision, in any case, will be made tomorrow. Adam Silver, the NBA commissioner, will put his proposals to a vote. They will need three-quarters of the 30 teams to pass them in order to get ahead.

