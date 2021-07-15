The keys to understanding sprint classification

07/15/2021

Act. At 11:45 CEST

The British Grand Prix, at Silverstone, will debut the two-race format during the weekend that Formula 1 is considering to enhance the show: on Saturday there will be a short or sprint race, called a qualifying race since will determine the order of the Sunday grid in the regular long race. An ‘experiment’ that this year we will see in three great prizes and that, depending on its success, could definitely be used as of next season.

Much has been said these days about this new format. We give some keys to understand how it works and follow the Silverstone races:

Schedules

FP1 on Friday passes from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Spanish time). The conventional classification (Q1, Q2 and Q3) will be the same Friday at 7:00 p.m. The free seconds (FP2) are also delayed, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. The short race or sprint on Saturday (5:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.) will consist of 17 laps. The long race on Sunday will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Double classification

There will be two classifications. The Q1, Q2 and Q3 series will be held on Friday and will serve to set the starting grid for Saturday’s sprint race. In turn, this short or qualifying race will establish the starting order for Sunday. This new format eliminates the free practice time: there will only be two sessions, the 60-minute FP1, before the usual qualifying on Friday and the FP2 on Saturday, before free practice. Once the first free session is over, the cars will enter the parc fermé.

Tire freedom

Although the distance of Saturday’s race, only 17 laps (about 100 km) and the need to gain places quickly practically, will force almost everyone to start on the softs, the drivers will have complete freedom to choose their tires. There will also be no obligation to stop in the pits during this race. As for the previous classification on Friday, it will always be done with the soft ones. And there will no longer be the requirement of having to start the race with the tires with the fastest time in Q2.

Punctuation

Only the first three in the sprint classification will score points: three for the first, two for the second and one for the third. The driver who finishes the qualifying sprint first will get the only pole position of the weekend. Instead of a podium, after sprint qualification the top three will parade and be wore a laurel wreath, reverting to the old F1 tradition.