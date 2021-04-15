the keys to this new help

hello.com

This treatment takes years from you while you sleep, word of ‘influencer’

The passage of time is also reflected on our skin in many ways. From the first wrinkles that are visible on the face, loss of volume and density, to sun spots that appear little by little. These signs show that our skin is losing quality and that it is getting weaker and weaker. Contrary to what many people believe, a large part of the factors that motivate these skin changes are not directly related to aging. Exposure to the sun, our type of diet, lack of sleep or heat, are just some of the causes of the appearance of these signs. The sum total of all the external agents that affect skin aging is defined as an exposome, and it is present in our day to day since we are born. VIEW GALLERY Faced with constant exposure to these external agents, we must not overlook the importance of skin care and protection, not only for aesthetic reasons, but also for health. For this reason, hydrating, softening and minimizing the effects of the exposome is essential for healthy skin. But how do we achieve all these results at once? The answer is very simple. We certainly trust the Clinique SMART line. This line, endorsed by both experts and lovers of personal care, guarantees a total repair of the skin, exposed day after day to environmental aggressions. This is the kit your face needs to achieve an anti-aging effect. The Clinique SMART line will become the perfect ally to protect your face from external aggressions and give your skin years back. Stress, sun exposure or pollution are just some of the agents that are present in your routine and affect the health of your skin. With this line, you make sure that your face is protected and the effects of the passage of time are minimized. To achieve this total repair, we recommend a series of must haves to take care of the health of your skin within the Clinique SMART line: Clinique Smart SPF 15: day cream that, thanks to its SPF 15 factor, protects the skin against sunlight. In addition, this moisturizer visibly corrects fine lines and wrinkles, hydrates, brightens and improves firmness. Clinique Smart Night: While you sleep, this innovative moisturizer helps visibly smooth lines and wrinkles, firm, brighten and strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier. Clinique Smart Custom-Repair Serum: with a very fluid and silky texture, this serum, boosted with peptides, strengthens the skin’s collagen, visibly smoothing lines and wrinkles. It is clinically proven to be used day and night. What components will help me protect my skin from external agents? As its name suggests, the Clinique SMART line is a smart product range that detects skin damage and repairs it thanks to its patented technology. The combination of peptides, glucosamine and salicylic acid, cooperate in blurring the fine lines of the face. In addition, its illuminating botanical ingredients and Vitamin C help minimize dark spots and achieve an even tone. The Clinique SMART line is responsible for firming the skin, eliminating wrinkles and signs of aging, hydrating it and giving it back that radiance that we miss so much over the years. In addition, we have the approval of the skin care expert, Victoria Barba, Beauty Coach at Clinique: “We will choose products from this range if we are looking to correct the main signs of skin aging, without neglecting hydration. , something essential to keep our skin strong and protected against external aggressors. “Is there any method to enhance this rejuvenating effect? ​​In recent years, there is a star component that is gaining more and more prominence in beauty routines and that helps restore youth to the skin. We are talking about retinol, a very effective and powerful anti-aging ingredient, recommended by both dermatologists and influencers, such as Belén Canalejo. Known in networks such as @balamoda, Belén is an ambassador for Clinique, influencer and a lover of personal care. Like many of us, she was also a faithful believer that the passage of time was the only determining factor in the skin: ” It was clear to me that other agents also play a role, especially the sun. Apart from what we can do to avoid exposure to these external agents (pollution, stress, lack of sleep …) we can also give the skin the cosmetic products it needs at all times ”. For this reason, she has shared with us her personal experience using retinol and tells us how it treats aging of the face. VIEW GALLERY Follow the advice of an expert, this is how Belén Canalejo @balamoda incorporates retinol into her routine From her own experience, the influencer tells us that Clinique’s Smart Night MD Retinol is ideal for rejuvenating the skin at night. This cream offers a smooth texture, which deeply hydrates the skin, reduces pores, repairs the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and helps to even the tone, all while you sleep. “Before I was more focused on keeping my skin highly hydrated and nourished. Now also, because I believe that hydration is an essential step, but it is true that I need more powerful products ”, says the influencer. Is it suitable for all skin types? “It has a very pleasant texture and, in addition, it not only provides vitamin A, but also hydrates. And despite the potency of retinol, it’s formulated to be non-irritating. My skin is very sensitive and I find it comfortable, ”confesses the Clinique ambassador. VIEW GALLERY Likewise, in this house they like to rely on the opinions of experts to test the quality of the ingredients that make up their products. For this reason, we have Dr. Lorea Bagazgoitia, a specialist in current affairs related to the skin and the most interesting ingredients. The expert knows first-hand retinol and some of the effects it can cause on the skin: “In the first applications of retinol we can have a feeling that“ it is not doing us well ”. We may feel more dry skin, some itchiness, tension or tightness. I want to clarify from now on that this is normal ”, confirms the doctor. “But, calm down: they will pass. The skin adapts little by little and there will come a time when applying the product with retinol will not have these effects and you will perceive its benefits ”. It is important to bear in mind that, in the first applications, flaking or the sensation of dryness are very normal effects. VIEW GALLERY When do you start to notice the results? One of the benefits of this product is that you will notice changes right away. The effects of Smart Night MD Retinol begin to be noticed from minute one. Immediately after application, the luminosity and hydration of your skin are improved. From the first week, the appearance of pores is minimized and after eight weeks, it reduces wrinkles and evens out skin tone.