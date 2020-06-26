We are used to dealing with the names of the most common smartphone manufacturers because they are the ones that move all over the planet. We know Samsung, Huawei, Apple, Xiaomi and many others, but sometimes brands that succeed in certain territories escape us and they are somewhat more unknown to the general public. This is the case of Transsion, a Chinese manufacturer that triumphs in Africa ahead of giants like Samsung.

Transsion Holdings is the company and Tecno Mobile is one of its brands. They are the two names that are managed for a company that has been characterized by listening to its potential clients and adapting perfectly to the local African market, to the point of developing software for its cameras with a better treatment for dark skin and other advantages. Let’s see what have been the keys to its success.

Three brands, well-calibrated selfies and multiSIM for everyone

Transsion settled in Africa in 2018, specifically in Lagos. The initial intention of the company was to attack the sub-Saharan market, although it has gradually conquered the entire continent. The manufacturer’s main brand is Tecno Mobile, although others have been added over time, following a strategy similar to that of manufacturers such as Huawei, Xiaomi or OPPO. Currently, Infinix and Itel accompany the leader.

To get an idea of ​​the figures that Transsion manages in the African continent, the year 2019 ended with more than 40% of the quota in the country and its brands have been the benchmark for more than three seasons. The keys? Know how to listen and adapt perfectly to your market in terms of photography, prices and connectivity options, mainly.

Transsion has invested heavily in R&D to get the best selfies for dark skinned people

It is enough to observe the use of photographic filters in certain countries to realize that it is very difficult to develop the same software that works equally well throughout the world. Chinese manufacturers, for example, prefer filters that excessively lighten the skins. In Africa the main problem for algorithms is the overwhelming majority of black population, so Transsion took action on the matter with fairly local software.

It is common for mobile front cameras to have trouble recognizing darker skin tones and adjusting variables to provide good photos, and here Transsion has developed exclusive software for this. Their cameras focus their measurements on the colors of teeth and eyes, later adding the measurement of skin color and thus adjust exposure more precisely. A great investment in R&D and millions of measured and analyzed photographs. The result? Attractive selfies that have triumphed among the African population.

Two, three and even four SIMs for the phones in your catalogs

Another problem solved, to name it in some way, by Transsion has to do with the great variety of operators and rates in the country. The trend in Africa is to have different active rates in order to reduce costs and maximize coverage in a very complex and extensive territory when it comes to offering connectivity. Hence, they knew how to read that in Africa phones with very specific characteristics are needed, such as have up to 4 slots for SIM cards in a catalog full of models with double and triple trays.

An economic and multi-language manufacturer

IDC figures for the last quarter of 2019

The large number of dialects on the African continent has also been one of the points in which Transsion has deepened and become strong. For example, the Tecno brand was the first to offer an Amharic keyboard, and later others such as Swahili or Hausa have been arriving, thus allowing them to reach 100% of the continent’s population and diversify their clientele as much as possible.

The last key: the extremely low price of your devices. Transsion has in its catalog telephones that are sold below 20 euros (in exchange for the European currency), something very important considering the average monthly income of an African citizen. To achieve this reduction, Transsion manufactures small mobiles, many of them even without a touch screen and with simple cameras. That if they continue to be smartphones with access to the most common social networks like Facebook and Twitter, in addition to messaging apps like WhatsApp and the like.

With 20% poor population, no one can compete with Transsion’s low prices in Africa

Just check that 8 of the 10 best-selling phones on the African continent in August 2019 were manufactured by Transsion under one of its three brands. The best-selling model on the list, the Itel IT1406, was then priced at $ 35, three times cheaper than the cheapest model from the competition, the Huawei Y6 Pro, which was then selling for $ 101.

Thus, in a continent with 20% of the population in a state of poverty, Transsion triumphs, consolidating itself as the most important manufacturer to the point that it is already expanding to other similar regions such as India, Bangladesh and Pakistan. As we see, Transsion is the true king of cheap mobile phones, although we have not yet realized it. The reason? That it does not move in more « western » and common ground for us. But in Africa, where it reigns, it made Nokia itself suffer when it lived its best moments.

