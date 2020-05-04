recent Spanish phenomenon The hole, and now also another fantastic thriller, in this Canadian case, entitled Code 8 (Code 8), the film that everyone is talking about right now. “data-reactid =” 12 “> Netflix is ​​a true window of discovery for film and television lovers, as well as a path to new opportunities for movies that don’t have much of a chance to succeed in theaters and find a second life in streaming. This would be the case of the recent Spanish phenomenon El hoyo, and now also that of another fantastic thriller, in this Canadian case, entitled Code 8 (Code 8), the movie that everyone is talking about right now.

‘Code 8’ (© Vertical Entertainment)

a homonymous short film 2016 written and directed by Jeff Chan. The film, which could be seen in the last edition of the Sitges Festival, expands the germ of the short film in a story that presents a dystopian future in which 4% of humanity has superpowers. This leads the government to compel all people with special abilities to register as such, as was the case in the mythical Civil War from Marvel. “data-reactid =” 25 “> For those who don’t know what it’s all about, Code 8 is an independent science fiction movie that has its origin in a homonymous short film 2016 written and directed by Jeff Chan. The film, which could be seen in the last edition of the Sitges Festival, expands the germ of the short film in a story that presents a dystopian future in which 4% of humanity has superpowers. This leads the government to compel all people with special abilities to register as such, as was the case in Marvel’s mythical Civil War.

The story revolves around Connor Reed (Robbie Amell), a 26-year-old who has the ability to control electricity, although he learned from a young age to hide it from others and live like a normal person. Connor works in construction to earn a living and to help his sick mother, who also possesses supernatural powers. However, his job is not enough to pay for the treatment and he ends up joining a criminal gang led by a man with telekinetic powers named Garrett (Stephen Amell), which will plunge him into a confrontation with the militarized police force that regulates society. Despite the fact that his intentions are good, Connor will be involved in a spiral of robberies and bad decisions that will make him rethink who he really is.