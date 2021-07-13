The keys to the Spanish vaccine against covid led by Mariano Esteban

The virologist Mariano Esteban, in his CNB-CSIC laboratory (Photo: Vinca Page Llandres CSIC Comunicación)

The first Spanish vaccine against covid, ready. In the coming weeks, if nothing unexpected happens, the project headed by researcher Mariano Esteban and the CSIC will begin its clinical trials with human patients. “We are now ready to start the animal tests, but it will be the CSIC and the Biofabri company that will announce it,” the director of the study confessed in an interview with the 24 Hours channel.

The serum will be intramuscular and with a two-dose schedule, although the expert has recognized that it works in several directions. “Like most vaccines, we initially thought two doses”, although it admits that the tests in animals with a single dose have been satisfactory, so it will be tested in different guidelines, depending on the results.

For young adults, for now

The vial is currently planned to be tested in young adults, between the ages of 18 and 39. “It is expected, Esteban explains, that it can be used with all ages, but it will be necessary to determine its degree of safety in each strip, as has been done with the rest of the vaccines.”

The Spanish proposal goes through a clear objective: to achieve a more lasting immunity. For this, the scientist details, “its structure is relatively simple and it is based on a highly attenuated viral vector to confer different degrees of immunity in the person, broader than others.”

We believe that our vaccine can be very effective as a booster dose effect of other vaccinesMariano Esteban

“This is a variant of the vaccine that was used against smallpox and showed high safety. What he taught us is that this type of vehicle produces an almost lifelong human response. It is what we pursue; in animal models we have kept it completely well for six months ”, continues Mariano Esteban.

The CSIC researcher is aware that Spanish serum arrives much later than the main drugs. He assures that it is not a problem, because it will help in the task of “reinforcement” in the future: “We have been with the combination of vaccines for many years and it would be very good, because it would be complementary. When you use two in combination, the first response boosts the second vaccine; there is no type of rejection, that is why we consider that ours can be very effective as a booster dose effect of other vaccines ”.

Read more

Priority of the ‘Spain brand’

“In ours we have seen its high response to some variants and we are defining the last to know the total efficacy of this drug,” he continues. “Possibly, in the future we will have to propose vaccines directed at these variants. We knew from the beginning that the variants were going to emerge because it is a live virus ”.

This drug is a health aid in the last stage of the pandemic and a challenge for the ‘Spain brand’: “As a country it is important to have a vaccine. We have health workers and companies that have entered this process and we cannot allow ourselves to be continually dependent on the outside. The new Minister of Science, Diana Morant, has prioritized science as a lever for innovation. I second it and the example is the vaccine ”.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE