The keys to the SILICIUS investment model

In our case, as SILICIUS, we are a Socimi specialized in purchasing and active management of properties in profitability that generate stable long-term income for our shareholders, providing them with an annual coupon. For SILICIUS, having a long-term vocation and a timeless investment strategy, we currently see investment opportunities in prime locations in properties that at other times are not for sale or with price adjustments. For us, the important thing is to identify opportunities and invest in the long term, and these times are good to be able to position ourselves and build a portfolio of prime assets in a diversified way, both in locations and uses. What is our criteria when making investments? Roughly speaking, our model is based on four pillars.

First, we bet on diversification, both due to the type of assets and their geographical location. At SILICIUS we focus on creating a varied and diversified portfolio, with assets in market segments such as hotels, retail, offices, shopping centers, residential and logistics. In addition, we invest in assets with locations throughout the Spanish geography, especially in consolidated prime areas, thus seeking locations with high liquidity. Likewise, and with the same criteria, we have a small investment in Europe that follows the same philosophy.

A second key is invest with long-term criteria, looking for assets that have the potential to generate stable income and future growth, for which we formalized agreements with first-rate tenants such as Iberostar, Inditex, Mercadona, Siemens-Gamesa or Barceló.

At the same time, already in third place, we put the focus on invest in a timeless wayPutting fashions aside, taking advantage of moments in the cycle by investing in liquid assets, with potential for growth and income generation.

The fourth key is the investment decision making with professional judgment, a clear and defined strategy, as well as having a high capacity to attract new investments in the market. A fundamental aspect in the professional real estate investment process is to try to objectify the investments, eliminate the subjective part related to the property, and treat it in the most objective way possible, fitting in with a clear investment policy.

All of the above is possible at SILICIUS thanks to the knowledge and professional experience of more than 30 years in the real estate market that the company’s management team treasures. And it is that our management team has invested in purchase and sale operations for an added value of more than € 3,000M. In addition, the local presence, reputation and diversity of MAZABI’s contact base, the Multi Family Office in which our Socimi is integrated, allow good access to off-market transactions that are often not detected by international funds. . In fact, its strategic relationships with brokers, tenants, family offices, banks and companies throughout Spain, together with extensive knowledge of the market, facilitate this approach and attention to opportunities outside the market.

Despite the pandemic crisis, in recent months we have continued to implement our strategic growth plan. In the past financial year 2020, SILICIUS formalized three non-monetary capital increases, incorporating eight new properties to the portfolio with a value of more than 240 million euros. During the current year we have acquired a 4 * “turnkey” hotel on the first line in Menorca.

Going forward, the goals are ambitious. Our short-term effort is focused on achieving a successful IPO. To achieve this, we are developing a growth strategy that pivots on two axes: the first is to increase our portfolio, to improve the mix of assets in the face of the pre-IPO process and the increase in institutional equity; and the second to increase our assets with high profitability, to improve shareholder remuneration.