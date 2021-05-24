The keys to the rudeness of Belarus to Europe with the arrest of journalist Protasevich

The journalist Roman Protasevich, in a ceremony in Poland, last August. (Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Aleksandr Lukashenko has slapped the European Union unheard of with the arrest of critical journalist Roman Protasevich. The last dictator in Europe, in power for the last 26 long years, has crossed all the red lines: he has landed a plane that was going from one EU country to another EU country, under the guise of a threat for the safety of the flight, and an informant has been brought in who made it clear to the other travelers, as they were taking him away, that he was facing the death penalty. But how is Europe going to act in the face of this boldness? What ways are there to claim responsibility and prevent a repeat of such a case?

The facts

Sunday, May 23. Minks, capital of Belarus. An aircraft from the Irish company Ryanair (therefore also EU), lands in the city, emergency. There is a “potential security threat”, according to local authorities, and it is necessary to interrupt the flight, which originated in Athens (Greece) and was supposed to arrive in Vilnius (Lithuania). The Boeing 737-800, a civil, commercial aircraft, was escorted to the ground by a fighter jet by direct order of the Belarusian president, Lukashenko, a fact that has been published by the official news agency itself, making it clear that he wanted it to be known. . Once on the ground, the Belarusian special services assured that they had not found explosives in the device.

However, in addition to checking the luggage, the dictator’s envoys took six people: the journalist Roman Protasevich, 26, in exile since 2019, persecuted as an “extremist”; his girlfriend, and four more Russian citizens who have not disclosed data. The reporter’s arrest was published by the bielo Interior Ministry …

