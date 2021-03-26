The keys to the role of social networks in the assault on the Capitol

The story is not over and Donald Trump is still very much in the debates within the White House, much to the chagrin of Jon Biden. The assault on the Capitol on January 6 continues to be debated in the United States. From that event, which will go down in the history books, very big consequences mainly for the technology and social networks sector. Also for all political leaders and freedom of expression.

The heads of the great technological platforms of the United States faced each other yesterday in a hearing with the Energy and Commerce committee of the House of Representatives. On the table, determine if Facebook, Twitter or Google had been decisive in the organization, exaltation and subsequent taking of the United States Capitol. Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai and Jack Dorsey met yesterday before the House of Representatives to talk about the effect that their social networks had on the event. Because if the United States Government is clear about something, it is that the three technological promoted, indirectly or directly, the assault to the Capitol.

The role of social networks, not only in the taking of the Capitol, but also in the management of the presidential elections of any country, is a fact that neither party can deny. And not just the most popular. The assault on the Capitol itself was broadcast on Twitch as if it were a game; the audience for this broadcast ruined that of any successful game. De Parler, now fallen from grace and what was considered as the attackers ‘network due to its permissive and conspiratorial character (sponsored by QAnon, the attackers’ GPS data was extracted demonstrating the seriousness of the situation.

The problem of yes or no answers

Jack dorsey

The three leaders of the technology companies came to the same conclusion: indeed, their platforms were the basis of many of the mobilizations that took place in the taking of the Capitol. But with nuances.

The questions posed by Mike Doyle, a Democratic congressman, could only be answered with a yes or no. This, in such a complete question, was not enough for those questioned. In this way, although all assumed the role of their platforms in the assault on the Capitol, Zuckerberg pointed out that not only the technological ecosystem had to be taken into account, but the global of the situation.

Jack Dorsey, the bad boy of the technologies and the first to clip Donald Trump’s wings on his social network – Twitch and Facebook later arrived – considering that he praised terrorism in his words, he was the most combative in the meeting. Long enough to receive a reprimand from Congresswoman Kathleen Rice during her appearance.

Minutes before being asked, Dorsey published a tweet in which he mentioned the model of questions posed by the House. A complaint against the yes or no that limited their exposure.

When it was Dorsey’s turn, Rice made reference to precisely the tweet published a few minutes earlier. “What do you get on your Twitter poll?” Rice asked. “Yes,” replied the CEO of Twitter with little emotion. After this, the congresswoman praised the businessman’s ability to multitask.

Zuckerberg vs. Donal Trump

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook

As if it were a movie about lawyers, Dorsey played the role of the rebel and Zuckerberg the vigilante. Sundar the mediator of the parties with a speech between the protection of technology and the law.

Mark Zuckerberg, in fact, was the one who most “drained the bulk” of the statements. Responding affirmatively to the role of social networks, he did not fall short on the contrary in blaming the image of Donal Trump in everything that happened. What for Congress is an act of censorship – in reference to the elimination of Trump accounts – for Zuckerberg it is an act of heroism. The same act that Elon Musk or Angela Merkel classified as a dangerous precedent for freedom of expression.

“I believe that the former president should be responsible for his words and that people who broke the law should be responsible for their actions” Mark Zuckerberg

With clear reference to the role of Donal Trump in his pre-assault speech to the United States Capitol.

«I believe that the responsibility lies with the people who took the actions to violate the law and carry out the insurrection. Second, also with the people who spread that content, including the president but also others, with repeated rhetoric over time, saying that the election was rigged and encouraging people to organize, I think that those people also have the main responsibility. “ Mark Zuckerberg

This repeated response in several of the questions posed to the creator of Facebook was the mantra of the meeting, despite acknowledging that there were indications of the activity in question within the platform. He assumed, on the other hand, that indeed moderation services needed to improve within their ecosystems.

For Congress, if there was any doubt, this answer was not enough. Since, despite networks like Parler, most of those who met at the Capitol had Facebook as their head network.

The substantive debate with the assault on the Capitol head-on

“Your own business model has become the problem and the time for self-regulation is over. It is time for us to legislate to hold them accountable ”, pointed out Frank Pallone in reference to Dorsey’s comments at the end of the meeting. In addition to the reprimand of Twitter activity, the words of the Democratic congressman put on the table a debate that has been brewing for a long time.

Who is in control on social media? Are the platforms themselves guilty of what is said in them or must maintain a secondary role. The moderation teams, activated for a long time to limit hate speech, racism, machismo, xenophobia … are the tip of the iceberg of something much bigger.

The reality is that they are partly responsible for what happens in their domains. The question, right now, is how far and what is your action limit. Private companies with private interests – millionaires in any case – that have become the megaphone of the political and social world. With political interests involved, where their actions begin and end at all times. The Donal Trump case, and much earlier the Cambridge Analytica case, has meant pushing a debate that has been neglected for years to the limit.

