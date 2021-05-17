The keys to the principle of agreement between ERC and JxCat to govern in coalition

ERC and JxCat have announced this Monday a principle of agreement of the Government that it will make possible a new executive in Catalonia and that will avoid an electoral repetition in July. This pact must be ratified by the executives of both parties (that of the Junts has already done so this Monday) so that it is firm for the investiture of Aragonès. These are the keys to the agreement:

What will be the priority of the new Government?

Aragonès has affirmed that this new Catalan executive with a sovereign ideology will have as a priority “to assert 52% of the pro-independence votes

From where will the process towards independence lead?

The direction of the process towards independence has been one of the main obstacles that has caused the negotiations to drag on for more than 90 days. The discussion was whether it was carried out from the Parliament or from the Consell per la República (CxR) of the ex-vice president in exile Carles Puigdemont. The balance has finally turned to the side of the republican proposal, which is committed to taking the helm from the Government and the Parliament, but a nod has been made to the post-convergent demand that the CxR lead the process from Belgium. “We will equip ourselves with collegiate and strategic management bodies, without diminishing the weight of the Generalitat and its presidency,” said Aragonès.

Who will lead the process towards independence?

A National Accord for self-determination and a space of five between ERC, Junts, the CUP and the sovereign entities ANC and Òmnium will be promoted, which will work in a coordinated way together with the Consell per la República (CxR) in the independence leadership. The general secretary of Junts, Jordi Sànchez, wanted to clarify that the CxR “has never intended to protect or dictate the strategy of independence. This must be a responsibility of five. If there is no agreement, each one (of the five agents) will be sovereign and responsible “.

Who will manage the European funds?

Another of the main obstacles in the negotiation has been who manages the European funds that will represent the largest injection of public money in a democracy. Finally, the solution has been Solomonic, with shared management between the members of the Government through an interdepartmental commission.

What will the relationship with the Government be like?

Aragonès has advanced that the roadmap towards independence involves betting on a dialogue table with the Government that will be subject to “periodic monitoring and monitoring” from the Catalan executive. Sànchez added that his party, Junts, “assumes the negotiating table with the State that ERC has championed.”

How will the portfolios be distributed?

The new Government will have 14 departments and ERC and JxCat will be divided equally. ERC will remain the Presidency and will maintain Education, and will go on to manage Interior and Culture –until now in the hands of the Junts-. In addition, Republicans will also lead Climate Action and Agriculture, Business and Labor and the new department of Feminisms and Equality. For its part, Junts will remain the vice-presidency and Economy and will maintain Digital Policies and Territory, which are merged. It will also manage Health, Foreign Action, Social Rights, Justice and the new portfolio of Universities.

.HENAR DE PEDRO

Who will manage the pandemic?

JxCat will assume Health, and in this way, will be in charge of the management of the pandemic from now on. As the candidate Laura Borràs advanced in the electoral campaign, the current secretary of Public Health and general director of the ICS, Josep Maria Argimón, could be the future Minister of Health.

What role will Artadi and Vilagrà have?

According to sources from the pro-independence parties, two of the protagonists of the agreement between ERC and JxCat, Elsa Artadi (Junts) and Laura Vilagrà (ERC) will play a relevant role in the future Government, especially at times when a crisis may occur. between government partners. Elsa Artadi will be, in all probability, the future vice president of the Government and will take charge of the economic area. The position of spokesperson for the Government will fall on Laura Vilagrà, who was number two on the ERC list for the February 14 elections.

What will be the next step?

ERC and JxCat have managed to undo the pact nine days after the expiration of the deadline to invest the new president and thus avoid the automatic call for new elections, which would have been held in July.

The president of the Parliament, Laura Borràs, will begin this Tuesday the round of consultations with the parliamentary groups to convene the full investiture of Pere Aragonès. He will start in the morning with PP and Cs, in the afternoon he plans to meet with the leaders of the commons, CUP and Vox. Finally, on Wednesday it will be the turn of PSC, JxCat and ERC.

When will the full investiture be?

It is expected to take place between Thursday and Friday. The 132nd president of the Generalitat would take office and next week, and his councilors would do so right after.

What support will Aragonès have?

The forecast is that Aragonès will be invested in the first round, as the CUP maintains its position to support his candidacy. Thus, the Republican would obtain 33 votes from ERC, 32 from Junts and 9 from anti-capitalists, which adds up to a total of 74 votes in favor -the minimum for an absolute majority in Parliament is 68 votes-.