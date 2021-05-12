the keys to the political blockade in Catalonia

Pere Aragonès (left) hugs Oriol Junqueras on the election night of February 14, in Barcelona (Catalonia). (Photo: JOSEP LAGO via AFP via Getty Images)

Catalonia looms more and more over the precipice of an electoral repetition due to the lack of agreement between the independence forces. Meanwhile, the ‘commons’ pressure ERC to form a left-wing government. The deadline for the parties with representation in the Parliament that emerged on February 14 to invite a president ends on May 26, a date marked in red on the Republican calendar.

ERC, which saw how the investiture attempt of its candidate, Pere Aragonès, failed almost two months ago, is the key party to undo the knot that blocks the Generalitat. Those of Oriol Junqueras are not very clear about what steps to take. For the moment they have cut off with Junts because they feel “cheated” by how the negotiations with the post-convergents have gone to put together a new independence coalition and they want to govern alone. But this Tuesday the reproaches and pressures are happening. Time is short.

The root of the problem for ERC is in how to articulate the independence project. Republicans say that the Junts want to impose “tutelage” on them through the Council for the Republic, the body that would be in charge of coordinating the action of secessionism. But they are not for the work: “ERC is not anyone’s servant, nor is it protected,” said the Republican spokesman in Congress, Gabriel Rufián, on Tuesday.

For its part, Junts has transferred this Tuesday afternoon to ERC that they will not yield their votes to invest Pere Aragonès if he intends to lead a Government alone.

What is the problem?

The reality is that ERC and Junts continue to fight for power despite the fact that the former outnumbered the latter in votes and seats: “When you win over people who have won so much and who believe that the country is theirs …

