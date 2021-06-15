The keys to the new V-16 emergency light

There is less left for us to legally start using the new V-16 emergency light in the car, a replacement for the warning triangles.

June 14, 2021 (12:20 CET)

New V-16 emergency light: as of July 1 it is legal.

The next July 1, 2021 is the date: thereafter, Spanish drivers will be able to carry and use, in an emergency, the new V-16 beacon. An emergency light that we will place on the roof of our vehicle if we suffer a breakdown on the road, without having to go down to the road to put the triangles. That means that It will not be mandatory to carry the triangles with us in the car if we already carry the V-16 beacon as of this July 1; Yes indeed, it is recommended to continue wearing them, in case the light fails.

This luminous device works with an alkaline battery, takes up much less space than triangles do and provides 2.5 hours of autonomy in emergency mode and 5 hours in flashlight mode. They can already be purchased at different online points, at prices of between 10 and 30 euros.

How is the new V-16 light approved by the DGT. Photo: Sostraffic.

New V-16 light: with mandatory geolocation

From the DGT They intend to make a gradual arrival of this great novelty that, however, has some nuances that should be clarified. And that’s because the last Royal Decree published by the Government, which regulates the aid services on public roads and includes the technical specifications of this emergency light, announces that These must have a mandatory geolocation system.

A detail that, until now, was not considered mandatory and that will be effective as of January 1, 2026, date from which Yes, the use of light will be mandatory and not that of triangles. Until then, the driver can choose and, if they carry a V-16 beacon, it should not carry geolocation. But be careful, because devices that do not have this feature will be obsolete from 2026.

The new V-16 emergency light will connect, with these specifications, to the cloud; specifically, “with the national access point for traffic and mobility.” This characteristic, which will surely make the final price of the product more expensive, will be totally anonymous, as they have stressed from the DGT and will only activate when the driver turns on the device.