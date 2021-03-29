The keys to the new Intel Core processors: editing and gaming

Rocket Lake-S is the code name by which Intel has christened its 11th generation Intel Core processors for desktops. A range of processors for desktop computers that recover 14 nanometers in their nodes and taking a leap in their microarchitecture, replacing Sunny Cove with Cypress Cove.

Under the Intel Core brand, Intel provides a catalog of 6- or 8-core processors, depending on the model. From least powerful to most powerful, the new family of processors ranges from the 1.3GHz 6-core Core i5-11400T to the 3.5GHz 8-core Core i9-11900K. Speeds that can be doubled or more thanks to Intel® Turbo Boost Technology and Intel® Turbo Boost Max. AND Intel® Thermal Velocity Boost is also included in the most powerful models, which in the higher-range model translates into increasing the processing speed from 3.5 GHz to 5.3 GHz.

Speed ​​and power, but also performance. The objective of these 11th generation processors is to satisfy a demanding public, that of gaming and streaming, two tasks that require high-performance equipment. For this, we will obtain intelligent graphics management with low latency, among other advantages, powered by its Intel® UHD graphics processors, reinforced with Intel® Xe technology.

All for gaming

Intel regains 14 nanometers with its 11th generation processors. Under the name Intel Core we will find a range of processors led by the i9-11900K, with up to 5.3 GHz of speed at maximum performance. Its reason for being, to meet the needs of the most demanding PC users, especially gamers and streamers.

14 nanometers are back, since the previous generation, Ice Lake, used 10 nanometer nodes. One step back but another forward with its new microarchitecture, Cypress Cove, which promises a 19% improved performance on higher frequency cores compared to the previous architecture, Sunny Cove. It should be remembered that in the previous generation an increase in performance of that proportion was also achieved. The ultimate purpose of these processors: to combine hardware and software to obtain the best possible performance for highly demanding tasks such as gaming.

And on the graphical side, these 11th generation processors feature the usual Intel UHD graphics with the not-so-common Intel Xe graphics architecture. The result, intelligent graphics and multimedia capabilities that translate into high frame rates and low latency. Or explained with percentages, Intel UHD graphics performance with Intel Xe means a 50% improvement over previous models. What’s more, some of the processors in the Rocket Lake-S range also benefit from overclocking functions in which we can adjust performance and experience with greater comfort than in previous generations.

Overclocking has always been a difficult task only available to a few. For some time now, the possibility of getting the most out of the processor has been simplified. And this time, the Rocket Lake-S processors make it easy to overclock memory in real time thanks to their H570 and B560 chipsets.

As if all of this doesn’t sufficiently exemplify the role of the 11th generation of desktop processors in enhancing the gaming experience, Intel has collaborated with more than 200 game developers so that their processors integrate optimizations for games and application rendering.

Artificial intelligence, video editing and streaming

There are many details that we can miss when we look at the Rocket Lake-S desktop processors. For example, your increased cache. With the technical name of Intel® Smart Cache, the capacity increases to 12 or 16 megabytes, depending on the model. A notable increase when compared to the 6 and 8 megabytes of the previous generation.

Continuing with the improvements focused on high-performance tasks, beyond gaming, Intel 11th Gen desktop processors support Intel® Deep Learning Boost and Vector Neural Network Instructions (VNNI), two technologies focused on tasks related to Artificial Intelligence, Deep Learning (deep learning) or Machine Learning.

But there is more. Tasks associated with multimedia such as video editing or streaming in real time also receive special treatment with this new generation of desktop processors. Thanks to Intel UHD graphics, with Intel Xe you can perform any task related to professional tools such as Adobe Premiere, Avid Media Composer or the latest Open Broadcaster Software (OBS).

Of course, with the integrated graphics we will get support for 4K HDR monitors and displays. With the use of HDMI 2.0 and HBR3 we can deal with up to three simultaneous 4K displays. And at the level of streaming and editing, we will have support for the AV1 codec, compatibility with HEVC / VP9 and E2E compression, thus facilitating the recording, editing and retransmission of video in the best quality without the equipment suffering.

Definitely, Intel has taken another step in the constant evolution of its processors. More speed, more power, support for the latest standards and technologies in an integrated chip designed for gamers, streamers and desktop publishing enthusiasts.

