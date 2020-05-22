Hong Kong activist and former student leader Joshua Wong, this Friday in Hong Kong.Kin Cheung / AP

With the announcement that China will impose a new national security law on Hong Kong, the country led by Xi Jinping has taken a drastic step to control its autonomous territory after the often violent protests against the Beijing government last year. . But also, according to diplomats and businessmen, to undermine the freedoms regime and the rule of law enjoyed by the former British colony after its return to Chinese sovereignty in 1997. A situation that must continue, as indicated by the agreement with London, until 2047, according to the principle “One country, two systems”. The measure threatens to reactivate again the powder keg of protests, which had been suspended since the beginning of the year by the covid-19 pandemic.

What has China put on the table?

This Thursday, Zhang Yesui, the spokesman for the National People’s Congress (ANP), the Chinese legislature, confirmed that this institution would process the controversial plan during its session this week. Prime Minister Li Keqiang has stated in his opening speech that his government will establish a “legal system” and a “robust” compliance mechanism to protect national security in the autonomous territory.

According to drafts of the proposal that have circulated on the Internet, the Chinese government points out that although the Basic law (the Hong Kong mini-constitution) provides for the development of the measure, Hong Kong has not yet implemented it. The law will respect the “general jurisdiction” of the central government and the “wide autonomy” of the former colony, but will prevent any “separatist” or “terrorist” activity, the “subversion of the powers of the State” and the “interference of foreign powers Something that, given the vagueness with which the Chinese laws are drafted, can be attributed to almost any activity at any given time. Worryingly, the draft also points to the possibility that the “relevant bodies of the Government’s national security Central ”establish bases in Hong Kong.

How is it going to be processed?

Once the motion is presented, on Monday and next Tuesday the nearly 3,000 delegates of the ANP will debate it in their sessions at the Great Hall of the People of Beijing. On Thursday, at 3:00 p.m., it will be put to a vote, although the nature of the Chinese legislative system leaves no doubt that it will be approved. The measure will then be included in the Basic Hong Kong law, without the parliament of the autonomous territory being able to debate it, as was the procedure until now.

Why now, and why this law?

Since last year, Beijing has increasingly spoken out against the protests, which brought together as many as two million people according to the organizers and who are demanding, among other things, greater democracy and a thorough investigation into police behavior. Representatives of the central government in Hong Kong have reiterated their calls in recent months for the approval of this law.

The Basic law provides, in its article 23, for the development of a National Security law. A first project was shelved in 2003 in the face of protests from the population, which carried out the largest protests seen so far in the territory, half a million people.

Although article 23 provides that it is the territory, “by itself”, that passes the legislation, the mini-constitution also gives Beijing the power to insert national laws in this magna carta in an annex.

How has the Hong Kong autonomous government reacted?

The head of the autonomous government, Carrie Lam, very unpopular in Hong Kong, has assured that the executive will cooperate with Beijing to protect national security. It also maintains that the new legislation will not affect rights and freedoms or the rule of law.

What about the pan-democratic opposition and Hong Kong activists?

With dismay. Former student leader Joshua Wong has tweeted that “Beijing is trying to silence critical Hong Kong voices through force and fear.” Some protesters have called for mobilization and protests, despite the fact that the territory still maintains strong limitations on the freedom of movement to combat the coronavirus pandemic, and will remain standing until at least the beginning of June. The organization that called for the massive protests last year, the Human and Civil Rights Front, has revealed that it plans future events and has called for a massive participation in them. “We hope to be more than two million people when we announce our next events. It is the only way we will see a ray of light; We need each of you to help save Hong Kong, ”he said in a statement.

Many citizens also fear that the legislation will serve to censor freedom of expression and artistic creativity, in addition to the bustling political debate in this territory. Following Thursday’s announcement, Hong Kong social media was full of messages from people raising the possibility of leaving the enclave and international financial center.

What has the United States said?

Secretary of State in Washington Mike Pompeo has warned that “any attempt to impose draconian national security legislation in Hong Kong would be inconsistent with Beijing’s promises, and would affect American interests” in the autonomous territory.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe