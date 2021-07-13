The keys to the first meeting of the Council of Ministers after the Government reform

In a hurry and without pause. In less than 24 hours since the transfer of ministerial portfolios took place, the remodeled Government faces its first Council of Ministers on Tuesday. In a symbolic way, the meeting has stopped being held in the Barceló room to return to its historic room, something that had not happened since March 10, 2020, after the outbreak of the health crisis. Without a doubt, a sign that a new stage is opening.

The ministers have also posed and there is a new ‘family photo’ of the Government on the steps at the gates of La Moncloa, as is traditional after making changes to it. This act has been loaded with symbolism and winks to the keys of Sánchez’s statement last Saturday.

The First Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño, was the first to arrive, proof of her renewed importance in the cabinet. He has been followed by the Second Vice President and Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, who has also been reinforced after the changes.

I leave you in the best hands, I hope you treat her as well as me María Jesús Montero, government exporter, to journalists

Prior to the new family photo, and as a nod to the transfer of the role of government spokesperson, Isabel Rodríguez and María Jesús Montero have had a brief talk with the media. “I leave you in the best hands, I hope you treat her as well as me. It has been a pleasure to be with you ”, Montero explained to journalists.

“She was an inspiration to me,” Rodríguez declared, explaining that he had already noticed her predecessor when she served as a spokesperson for the Andalusian Government. The new spokeswoman has left clues of that rejuvenation, which has also been transferred to a more jovial and casual language. He has said that he had already “bichea” (observed) Montero with admiration since he started in politics.

Rodríguez also thanked the good disposition in the transfer of functions and has let it fall that he will not hesitate to ask for collaboration. “He doesn’t need it,” Montero answered smiling.

The keys to the first Council of Ministers

However, the protocol plan will remain in that new ‘family photo’ at the gates of Moncloa. Inside, the great objective is to launch the “Government of recovery” announced by the president. For this reason, there is no coincidence in the topics that will be put on the table this Tuesday. The first Council of Ministers of the reformed Executive has planned the approval of million-dollar investments in the automotive, housing, digitization, education and cultural industry. All of them, axes of Sánchez’s politics.

The great initiative to be approved, which was already presented this Monday, corresponds to the first Strategic Project for Economic Recovery and Transformation (PERTE), which will be focused on the electric and connected car.

The total investment foreseen in the aforementioned period is more than 24,000 million, of which 4,295 will be provided by the public sector (mainly in charge of the Next Generation European Funds), while 19,714 million will correspond to the private sector.

The plan is expected to create 142,000 jobs and generate a contribution to GDP of between 1 and 1.7% in said period, in addition to allowing the 250,000 electric vehicles to be reached, the 100,000 charging points deployed in Spain and the installation from a battery factory.

The Council of Ministers will process 1,000 million euros in transfers from the Recovery Plan for digital training related to the world of education. In addition, another 1,600 million will be processed in the Ministry of Transport and Mobility for the rehabilitation of public buildings and social housing. In total there will be 2,800 million euros to be distributed among the different autonomous communities.

The democratic memory law, postponed

The Council was also expected to approve the democratic memory bill on Tuesday, Carmen Calvo’s star initiative, but it has been decided to postpone it after being replaced by the new Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños.

Executive sources had already advanced to El HuffPost on Monday that the reason for the postponement is because the new magistrate has time to study the bill. The intention is to take it to the Council of Ministers “in the coming weeks.”

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

