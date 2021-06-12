The keys to the confrontation between Ritson and Ponce, a fight that promises to be explosive

06/12/2021 at 09:14 CEST

The world of noble art An explosive evening is in store for us practically every weekend. In this one we will have duels for all tastes, including the return of a real heavyweight beast: Alen Babic. However, The headliner, the stellar combat, is the one that Lewis Ritson and Jeremías Ponce will fight, two boxers who will be at the height of an incredible show.

Lewis Ritson starts as a favorite: compete at home, surrounded by fans and with the promoter behind supporting him. Jeremías Ponce is not far behind, however, as he has a staggering number of kos to be at 139 pounds – 17 knockouts in 27 fights. This figure in other pesos is usually usual, However, in such light competitors it is synonymous with having an incredible punch.

This has not scared Ritson, who has promised an “explosive performance” and that the punches will start to fall “from the first round.” Thus, the fight aims to be heartbreaking, so we should not detach ourselves from the television on the night of June 12 if we want to enjoy a real show.